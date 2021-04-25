WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Clearing, a shower;60;43;E;6;55%;65%;2 Bellingham;Clearing, a shower;59;47;SSE;7;67%;67%;3 Bremerton;Clearing, a shower;61;42;SW;7;71%;66%;3 Chehalis;Clearing, a shower;59;42;SW;5;66%;57%;3 Deer Park;Mainly cloudy;62;31;W;7;58%;25%;3 Eastsound;Clearing, a shower;57;46;SW;4;73%;65%;3 Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;62;39;NW;17;43%;16%;6 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;65;38;WNW;8;36%;7%;7 Everett;Clearing, a shower;60;44;SE;6;60%;66%;3 Fort Lewis;Clearing, a shower;58;40;WSW;6;67%;64%;3 Friday Harbor;Clearing, a shower;59;45;SSW;4;75%;64%;3 Hoquiam;Spotty showers;55;45;W;9;81%;64%;3 Kelso-Longview;Clearing, a shower;57;41;N;4;76%;61%;3 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;71;38;WNW;7;41%;4%;7 Olympia;Clearing, a shower;58;43;WSW;6;69%;63%;3 Omak;Warmer;65;37;N;7;46%;14%;6 Pasco;Mostly cloudy;69;39;WNW;8;38%;9%;4 Port Angeles;Spotty showers;55;41;WSW;5;69%;65%;2 Pullman;Partly sunny;56;37;SW;11;52%;28%;4 Puyallup;Clearing, a shower;60;42;SW;6;76%;64%;2 Quillayute;Spotty showers;57;41;NE;5;73%;64%;2 Renton;Clearing, a shower;60;45;SSW;6;68%;66%;2 Seattle;Clearing, a shower;59;45;SSW;6;71%;66%;2 Seattle Boeing;Clearing, a shower;59;46;ENE;5;65%;66%;2 Shelton;Clearing, a shower;57;41;WSW;8;74%;63%;3 Spokane;Clouds and sun;61;37;SSW;6;52%;17%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Decreasing clouds;59;34;SW;8;53%;13%;4 Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;61;37;SSW;6;52%;17%;4 Stampede Pass;A passing shower;42;34;W;5;79%;59%;6 Tacoma;Clearing, a shower;59;42;SW;6;75%;64%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Clearing, a shower;56;44;WSW;7;70%;64%;3 Vancouver;Spotty showers;60;41;WSW;6;74%;66%;3 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;62;42;SSE;10;46%;23%;4 Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;63;41;WNW;11;41%;28%;7 Whidbey Island;Clearing, a shower;58;46;WSW;6;72%;65%;3 Yakima;Partly sunny;66;35;NNW;8;37%;13%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather