WA Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Rain;50;47;S;9;86%;95%;1 Bellingham;A touch of rain;50;47;SSE;15;87%;91%;1 Bremerton;A little rain;53;48;SSW;14;75%;91%;1 Chehalis;Rain;51;49;SSW;6;83%;94%;1 Deer Park;Cloudy, snow showers;38;37;SSW;9;79%;72%;1 Eastsound;Occasional rain;50;46;S;14;88%;90%;1 Ellensburg;Rain and drizzle;44;39;WNW;4;78%;87%;1 Ephrata;Cloudy;45;38;SSW;12;79%;68%;1 Everett;A little p.m. rain;51;47;S;9;83%;88%;1 Fort Lewis;Rain;51;48;SSW;12;100%;95%;1 Friday Harbor;A little rain;49;46;SSW;8;88%;91%;1 Hoquiam;Rain;49;48;SW;14;95%;95%;1 Kelso-Longview;Rain tapering off;50;47;S;8;91%;95%;1 Moses Lake;Cloudy;47;44;SSW;11;63%;39%;1 Olympia;Rain;51;47;SSW;11;91%;95%;1 Omak;Cloudy;41;35;SSE;9;75%;72%;1 Pasco;Cloudy and breezy;49;43;SSW;17;73%;21%;1 Port Angeles;Rain;52;45;SSW;7;82%;95%;1 Pullman;Showers of rain/snow;38;37;WSW;11;88%;72%;1 Puyallup;A little rain;52;50;SSW;10;87%;94%;1 Quillayute;Rain;49;44;SW;10;95%;96%;1 Renton;A little rain;52;50;SSW;12;78%;91%;1 Seattle;A touch of rain;52;50;SSW;13;81%;89%;1 Seattle Boeing;A little rain;53;50;SSW;14;84%;91%;1 Shelton;Rain;51;47;SW;13;95%;96%;1 Spokane;Morning flurries;41;39;SSW;12;79%;66%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy and breezy;37;36;SW;18;97%;39%;1 Spokane Felts;Morning flurries;41;39;SSW;12;79%;66%;1 Stampede Pass;Snow and rain;36;35;W;8;91%;96%;1 Tacoma;A little rain;50;48;SSW;11;85%;92%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Rain;50;47;SSW;14;88%;95%;1 Vancouver;A little rain;51;48;SSW;8;75%;82%;1 Walla Walla;Rain and drizzle;44;43;SSW;15;71%;60%;1 Wenatchee;Rain and drizzle;42;38;E;4;80%;89%;1 Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;51;48;S;11;82%;90%;1 Yakima;A shower in the a.m.;49;39;SSW;7;65%;84%;1