WA Forecast for Monday, January 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of rain;51;44;E;9;79%;94%;0 Bellingham;Periods of rain;51;46;E;13;86%;93%;0 Bremerton;Periods of rain;50;44;SE;8;86%;93%;0 Chehalis;Occasional rain;51;49;SSE;7;83%;92%;0 Deer Park;Turning cloudy;38;33;ESE;5;83%;66%;1 Eastsound;Periods of rain;51;48;ESE;11;87%;92%;0 Ellensburg;Low clouds;40;35;E;2;82%;90%;0 Ephrata;Cloudy;40;35;NE;3;87%;44%;0 Everett;Periods of rain;51;45;ESE;9;79%;95%;0 Fort Lewis;Occasional rain;52;46;SSE;9;98%;92%;0 Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;51;46;SE;9;83%;91%;0 Hoquiam;Periods of rain;51;48;SSE;12;88%;93%;0 Kelso-Longview;A little rain;51;48;SSE;10;90%;93%;0 Moses Lake;Cloudy;40;37;ENE;6;79%;44%;0 Olympia;Occasional rain;51;46;S;10;89%;93%;0 Omak;Rain and drizzle;39;36;SSE;5;86%;86%;0 Pasco;Fog in the morning;46;38;ESE;4;78%;66%;1 Port Angeles;A little a.m. rain;51;43;E;3;87%;93%;0 Pullman;Areas of morning fog;41;36;SE;11;67%;63%;1 Puyallup;A bit of rain;52;44;ESE;6;89%;91%;0 Quillayute;Periods of rain;51;46;SE;6;88%;93%;0 Renton;Periods of rain;52;46;ESE;7;80%;94%;0 Seattle;Periods of rain;51;46;SE;8;79%;95%;0 Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;52;46;SE;8;85%;94%;0 Shelton;Periods of rain;50;45;ESE;6;94%;93%;0 Spokane;Areas of morning fog;43;37;SE;4;77%;70%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Areas of morning fog;40;34;SE;8;89%;67%;1 Spokane Felts;Areas of morning fog;43;37;SE;4;77%;70%;1 Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;36;33;E;3;90%;91%;1 Tacoma;Periods of rain;51;46;ESE;7;83%;94%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;50;46;SE;9;86%;93%;0 Vancouver;Occasional rain;49;46;ESE;6;78%;92%;0 Walla Walla;Areas of morning fog;46;41;SE;9;67%;71%;1 Wenatchee;Rain and drizzle;38;33;ENE;3;90%;93%;0 Whidbey Island;Very windy;52;48;ESE;17;77%;91%;0 Yakima;Cloudy;42;36;NW;2;81%;80%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather