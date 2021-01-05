WA Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Spotty showers;48;34;E;5;79%;84%;1 Bellingham;A brief shower;48;37;SSE;5;92%;80%;0 Bremerton;A passing shower;48;37;NNW;5;89%;66%;0 Chehalis;A touch of rain;46;37;SSE;4;83%;82%;1 Deer Park;A bit of a.m. snow;39;29;NNE;5;89%;80%;0 Eastsound;A shower in the p.m.;49;41;SSE;3;91%;66%;0 Ellensburg;A shower;42;31;WNW;3;82%;67%;0 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;44;31;NNW;4;86%;37%;0 Everett;Spotty showers;48;36;E;5;79%;86%;1 Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;49;38;S;3;99%;85%;0 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;38;E;5;82%;38%;1 Hoquiam;A touch of rain;49;40;SSE;6;88%;72%;1 Kelso-Longview;A little rain;49;41;SSE;5;93%;81%;1 Moses Lake;A shower or two;45;32;NNW;6;71%;70%;0 Olympia;Spotty showers;49;38;SSW;5;91%;73%;0 Omak;Showers of rain/snow;41;29;ENE;3;85%;58%;0 Pasco;A morning shower;51;36;SW;6;74%;63%;1 Port Angeles;An afternoon shower;47;36;S;3;88%;57%;1 Pullman;A bit of a.m. snow;40;34;SSE;12;82%;84%;0 Puyallup;Spotty showers;49;36;S;4;92%;84%;0 Quillayute;Spotty showers;48;38;SE;2;88%;72%;1 Renton;Spotty showers;49;39;NE;4;84%;70%;1 Seattle;A passing shower;50;40;NNW;5;77%;66%;0 Seattle Boeing;A shower;50;40;S;4;86%;67%;1 Shelton;Showers around;48;38;WSW;3;93%;73%;1 Spokane;A bit of a.m. snow;42;35;S;5;86%;81%;0 Spokane Fairchild;A bit of a.m. snow;39;31;SW;9;99%;79%;0 Spokane Felts;A bit of a.m. snow;42;35;S;5;86%;81%;0 Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;33;27;W;2;94%;66%;1 Tacoma;Spotty showers;47;40;SW;4;87%;72%;0 Tacoma Narrows;A shower;48;39;SSW;4;88%;67%;0 Vancouver;Occasional rain;49;36;S;5;84%;87%;0 Walla Walla;Rain and drizzle;48;38;SSW;12;71%;85%;0 Wenatchee;Rather cloudy;40;27;WNW;3;87%;36%;0 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;50;41;SE;6;81%;37%;1 Yakima;Mostly cloudy;46;31;NNW;3;82%;44%;0 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather