WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;NNE;6;60%;4%;6
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;71;55;SW;5;68%;5%;6
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;NE;6;58%;4%;6
Chehalis;Sunny and nice;80;51;NW;6;52%;4%;6
Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;85;47;NE;4;32%;0%;6
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;69;55;SSW;5;74%;5%;6
Ellensburg;Sunny and beautiful;88;56;NW;6;34%;0%;6
Ephrata;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;WSW;6;28%;0%;6
Everett;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;N;5;61%;4%;6
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;78;51;NE;6;69%;4%;6
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;70;52;SW;6;67%;4%;6
Hoquiam;Sunshine and nice;71;55;NW;8;73%;4%;6
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;NW;7;55%;4%;6
Moses Lake;Sunny and pleasant;90;56;S;5;27%;0%;6
Olympia;Mostly sunny;79;50;NNE;6;54%;4%;6
Omak;Mostly sunny;90;56;ENE;7;26%;1%;6
Pasco;Plenty of sun;92;58;SSE;3;36%;0%;6
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;68;52;WSW;5;64%;4%;6
Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;NE;4;30%;0%;6
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;79;51;NNE;5;55%;4%;6
Quillayute;Clouds and sun, nice;70;53;NNW;7;70%;4%;4
Renton;Mostly sunny;76;54;NNE;6;59%;4%;6
Seattle;Sunshine, pleasant;74;54;NNE;7;59%;4%;6
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;NNE;6;55%;4%;6
Shelton;Nice with sunshine;79;50;S;4;58%;4%;6
Spokane;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;N;2;31%;2%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;WSW;3;27%;0%;6
Spokane Felts;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;N;2;31%;2%;6
Stampede Pass;Sunny and nice;70;46;WSW;4;51%;3%;6
Tacoma;Sunshine and nice;75;52;NNE;6;58%;4%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;74;52;NE;6;60%;4%;6
Vancouver;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;NNW;6;49%;4%;6
Walla Walla;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;ESE;4;28%;1%;6
Wenatchee;Sunny and beautiful;87;61;WNW;6;32%;0%;6
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;68;53;W;7;70%;4%;6
Yakima;Sunny and delightful;89;54;N;5;33%;0%;6
_____
