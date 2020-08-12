WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Becoming cloudy;71;48;E;6;54%;5%;6
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;70;54;SSE;9;63%;11%;5
Bremerton;Partly sunny;73;49;NE;5;58%;5%;7
Chehalis;Sunny intervals;75;47;WNW;5;50%;3%;7
Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;77;39;SSW;6;36%;0%;7
Eastsound;Rather cloudy;69;54;SE;7;68%;10%;5
Ellensburg;Becoming very windy;78;52;NW;19;34%;0%;7
Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;80;53;WNW;8;29%;0%;7
Everett;Mostly cloudy;71;49;NNE;6;56%;5%;5
Fort Lewis;Becoming cloudy;74;47;NW;5;69%;5%;7
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;68;51;SW;6;65%;8%;5
Hoquiam;Mainly cloudy;67;50;NW;11;68%;5%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;74;51;NW;5;60%;4%;7
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;83;50;WNW;6;30%;0%;7
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;75;45;W;4;56%;5%;5
Omak;Partly sunny;83;50;NW;8;26%;0%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;85;51;NW;6;31%;0%;7
Port Angeles;Cloudy;66;51;W;10;64%;5%;3
Pullman;Mostly sunny;75;42;S;8;37%;0%;7
Puyallup;Clouds limiting sun;75;48;ENE;4;54%;5%;5
Quillayute;Cloudy;67;51;ENE;6;69%;5%;2
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;NE;5;54%;5%;7
Seattle;Partly sunny;72;52;NE;5;55%;5%;7
Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;74;54;NE;4;53%;5%;7
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;75;47;WSW;7;59%;5%;5
Spokane;Sunshine, pleasant;78;48;S;7;35%;0%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine, pleasant;77;46;SW;9;32%;0%;7
Spokane Felts;Sunshine, pleasant;78;48;S;7;35%;0%;7
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;61;45;W;6;60%;2%;7
Tacoma;Some sun, pleasant;72;50;NNE;4;60%;5%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Some sun, pleasant;70;51;NNE;4;61%;5%;7
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;NNW;5;50%;4%;7
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;81;55;SSE;10;27%;0%;7
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;80;57;WNW;12;30%;0%;7
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;66;52;W;9;65%;7%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;82;51;NNW;5;32%;0%;7
_____
