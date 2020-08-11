WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;71;47;N;5;54%;27%;7
Bellingham;Partly sunny;69;52;S;7;62%;27%;6
Bremerton;Partly sunny;71;48;NE;5;58%;4%;7
Chehalis;Clearing;72;46;WNW;5;51%;4%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny;76;40;SSW;7;29%;0%;7
Eastsound;Partly sunny;69;53;SSW;7;64%;7%;6
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;75;51;NW;17;33%;0%;7
Ephrata;Not as warm;79;51;WSW;8;26%;0%;7
Everett;Partly sunny;71;49;N;5;56%;4%;7
Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;74;46;SW;5;68%;4%;5
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;68;50;SW;6;63%;4%;7
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;67;51;NW;10;68%;9%;3
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun, nice;73;48;NW;4;59%;5%;7
Moses Lake;Not as warm;81;50;WSW;7;23%;0%;7
Olympia;Clearing;73;48;SW;5;54%;4%;5
Omak;Mostly sunny;83;50;SSE;8;21%;0%;7
Pasco;Not as warm;81;49;S;6;28%;0%;7
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;66;50;W;5;63%;4%;7
Pullman;Clouds and sun, nice;71;45;ESE;10;33%;0%;5
Puyallup;Decreasing clouds;74;47;SW;5;52%;3%;5
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;66;48;N;6;70%;6%;5
Renton;Partly sunny;72;51;NNE;5;55%;4%;7
Seattle;Some sun, pleasant;71;52;NNE;5;55%;4%;5
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;73;53;NNE;5;53%;4%;7
Shelton;Nice with some sun;72;47;SW;8;58%;5%;5
Spokane;Not as warm;76;49;S;8;29%;0%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Not as warm;76;45;SSW;10;28%;0%;7
Spokane Felts;Not as warm;76;49;S;8;29%;0%;7
Stampede Pass;Clearing;59;42;W;6;61%;3%;7
Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;71;48;WSW;5;56%;4%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;70;49;WSW;4;60%;4%;5
Vancouver;Nice with some sun;73;50;NNW;5;51%;27%;7
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;77;54;SE;11;25%;0%;6
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;WNW;11;29%;0%;7
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;49;W;5;63%;4%;7
Yakima;Not as warm;79;48;N;5;28%;0%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather