WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;59;46;SSW;8;64%;89%;2
Bellingham;Periods of rain;60;46;S;15;65%;74%;2
Bremerton;Periods of rain;61;44;SSW;11;74%;73%;2
Chehalis;Periods of rain;61;42;SSW;8;68%;73%;4
Deer Park;Showers around;59;33;WSW;9;70%;72%;2
Eastsound;Rain, breezy;60;48;SW;15;71%;73%;3
Ellensburg;Brief a.m. showers;63;40;NW;9;58%;68%;2
Ephrata;Spotty showers;66;39;WNW;12;61%;60%;3
Everett;Periods of rain;60;47;S;10;61%;75%;2
Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;61;41;SW;12;85%;71%;2
Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;59;45;WSW;11;73%;74%;3
Hoquiam;Rain in the morning;57;47;WSW;18;87%;81%;2
Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;63;43;WSW;9;73%;69%;2
Moses Lake;Spotty showers;70;39;WSW;9;51%;60%;3
Olympia;Periods of rain;61;41;SSW;12;71%;74%;2
Omak;Spotty showers;65;39;SSW;12;52%;68%;2
Pasco;Spotty showers;73;40;WSW;11;52%;61%;3
Port Angeles;Periods of rain;58;41;W;10;74%;75%;3
Pullman;Showers around;60;39;WSW;13;65%;85%;3
Puyallup;Periods of rain;62;44;SSW;8;74%;74%;2
Quillayute;Rain in the morning;55;43;SW;15;84%;81%;2
Renton;Periods of rain;61;45;SSW;10;66%;75%;2
Seattle;Periods of rain;60;47;SSW;11;65%;73%;2
Seattle Boeing;Rain, breezy;62;47;SSW;14;67%;75%;2
Shelton;Rain, breezy;59;42;WSW;14;77%;72%;2
Spokane;Showers around;62;39;SSW;10;57%;70%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;58;35;WSW;14;70%;69%;2
Spokane Felts;Showers around;62;39;SSW;10;57%;70%;2
Stampede Pass;Periods of rain;46;33;W;6;77%;86%;3
Tacoma;Periods of rain;58;44;SW;10;68%;72%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Rain, breezy;58;44;SW;12;76%;72%;2
Vancouver;Periods of rain;64;42;NW;7;68%;68%;2
Walla Walla;Showers around;66;43;S;10;60%;71%;2
Wenatchee;A shower or two;64;42;W;10;58%;64%;4
Whidbey Island;Rain at times;61;49;W;17;68%;73%;3
Yakima;A shower in the a.m.;69;37;WNW;9;49%;57%;2
