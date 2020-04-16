WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun;66;44;WNW;6;51%;29%;4
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;61;47;NNE;6;51%;32%;2
Bremerton;Partly sunny, mild;68;44;NNE;5;57%;27%;6
Chehalis;Cloudy;71;44;W;4;43%;26%;3
Deer Park;Clouds and sun;63;42;NE;6;41%;30%;6
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;58;46;N;3;66%;20%;2
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, nice;71;45;NW;9;30%;16%;6
Ephrata;Clouds and sun, nice;69;49;NNW;8;25%;16%;6
Everett;Clouds and sun;66;45;NW;5;52%;28%;4
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, mild;69;44;NW;4;56%;27%;6
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;58;45;NNW;5;66%;29%;4
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;60;48;WNW;9;71%;30%;3
Kelso-Longview;Warm with some sun;74;47;W;4;44%;27%;6
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;71;49;NE;7;33%;13%;6
Olympia;Partly sunny, warm;71;43;WSW;5;45%;27%;6
Omak;Clouds and sun, nice;66;46;N;8;28%;34%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;W;8;29%;4%;6
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;58;41;W;5;61%;28%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;62;42;SE;8;34%;10%;6
Puyallup;Partly sunny, warm;71;46;W;4;52%;27%;6
Quillayute;Cloudy and cooler;56;43;N;5;74%;18%;1
Renton;Partly sunny;69;46;NNW;5;50%;27%;6
Seattle;Partly sunny, mild;67;47;N;5;51%;27%;6
Seattle Boeing;Mild with some sun;68;48;NNW;4;43%;27%;6
Shelton;Partly sunny, warm;68;44;SW;6;49%;28%;6
Spokane;Partly sunny;63;44;SSE;6;33%;26%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Sun and some clouds;60;42;S;10;33%;22%;6
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;63;44;SSE;6;33%;26%;6
Stampede Pass;Cloudy and mild;56;40;W;4;40%;27%;3
Tacoma;Partly sunny;67;46;W;5;56%;27%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;66;46;NNW;3;51%;27%;6
Vancouver;Clouds and sun, warm;74;45;NNW;5;41%;10%;6
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;70;48;SSE;7;29%;3%;6
Wenatchee;Sun and clouds, nice;70;49;WNW;7;30%;18%;6
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;60;48;W;6;58%;29%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny, warm;74;48;NNW;5;24%;10%;6
