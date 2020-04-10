WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sunshine;60;32;ENE;6;53%;27%;5
Bellingham;Periods of sun;61;36;NNE;12;40%;27%;5
Bremerton;Partly sunny;58;36;N;9;62%;14%;4
Chehalis;Sun and some clouds;60;36;NE;5;56%;1%;4
Deer Park;A little a.m. rain;47;24;ENE;10;56%;58%;2
Eastsound;Partly sunny;55;40;N;9;61%;27%;5
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, cooler;62;29;NNW;15;36%;9%;5
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;33;ESE;21;22%;8%;5
Everett;Partly sunny;59;33;NNE;7;54%;27%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;59;33;ENE;8;70%;10%;3
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;57;40;N;10;59%;26%;4
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;59;38;ENE;8;65%;4%;2
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;61;36;N;5;59%;4%;4
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;31;NNE;17;28%;7%;5
Olympia;Sun and clouds;60;34;ENE;7;58%;7%;4
Omak;Windy;60;32;N;24;22%;8%;5
Pasco;Increasingly windy;66;29;NE;15;29%;25%;5
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;55;35;SSW;6;59%;15%;5
Pullman;Cooler with a shower;49;25;E;15;53%;90%;4
Puyallup;Sun and clouds;58;32;NE;6;62%;11%;3
Quillayute;Not as cool;59;34;NE;9;53%;7%;5
Renton;Partly sunny;58;35;NNE;7;60%;27%;4
Seattle;Partly sunny;56;37;N;8;59%;26%;4
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;59;38;NNE;8;54%;27%;4
Shelton;Clouds and sun;58;30;WSW;7;60%;6%;5
Spokane;Cooler;49;27;E;11;44%;56%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Cooler;47;26;E;16;48%;58%;3
Spokane Felts;Cooler;49;27;E;11;44%;56%;3
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, cooler;43;28;SW;6;72%;1%;6
Tacoma;Sun and clouds;56;37;NE;8;61%;27%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;56;38;NE;8;61%;27%;5
Vancouver;Partly sunny;60;41;N;5;60%;4%;6
Walla Walla;Cooler;59;32;E;13;40%;25%;4
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, cooler;62;35;E;14;28%;10%;5
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, breezy;60;38;N;13;48%;27%;5
Yakima;Partly sunny, cooler;65;33;ENE;10;30%;7%;5
_____
