WA Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cool with rain;51;43;SE;11;81%;87%;1

Bellingham;A little rain;52;43;SSE;15;77%;87%;1

Bremerton;Chilly with rain;49;42;S;10;88%;88%;1

Chehalis;Occasional rain;51;43;S;7;86%;87%;1

Deer Park;A shower in the p.m.;51;39;SE;7;69%;67%;1

Eastsound;A bit of rain;51;43;S;13;83%;87%;1

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;58;35;SSW;7;54%;72%;1

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;60;40;SSW;10;50%;22%;2

Everett;A little rain;51;44;SSE;13;80%;85%;1

Fort Lewis;A little rain;52;42;S;10;98%;85%;1

Friday Harbor;A touch of rain;52;43;SSE;7;83%;83%;1

Hoquiam;Occasional rain;51;43;SW;14;96%;90%;1

Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;54;44;SSE;10;85%;86%;1

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;44;S;8;48%;18%;2

Olympia;A touch of rain;52;41;S;11;85%;86%;1

Omak;Mostly cloudy;60;40;SSE;12;47%;38%;2

Pasco;Mainly cloudy;65;47;S;14;46%;33%;2

Port Angeles;A little rain;51;40;WSW;3;80%;85%;1

Pullman;A morning shower;52;39;S;7;64%;55%;1

Puyallup;A touch of rain;52;43;S;8;90%;84%;1

Quillayute;Periods of rain;51;39;SSW;10;89%;92%;1

Renton;A little rain;51;45;S;8;83%;85%;1

Seattle;A bit of rain;51;45;S;10;83%;86%;1

Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;52;45;S;11;80%;85%;1

Shelton;Cool with rain;50;41;SSW;9;92%;89%;1

Spokane;Cloudy with a shower;54;41;S;8;61%;56%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;52;39;SSW;13;67%;42%;1

Spokane Felts;Cloudy with a shower;54;41;S;8;61%;56%;1

Stampede Pass;A little snow;39;33;E;2;89%;91%;1

Tacoma;Occasional rain;50;43;S;9;88%;84%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;49;43;S;11;90%;86%;1

Vancouver;A bit of rain;53;46;S;7;76%;86%;1

Walla Walla;Mainly cloudy;60;45;SSE;11;51%;42%;1

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;60;40;WSW;7;49%;73%;1

Whidbey Island;A little rain;55;46;S;18;71%;84%;1

Yakima;Mainly cloudy;62;37;S;7;46%;43%;1

