WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A bit of a.m. snow;46;32;ESE;6;69%;66%;1
Bellingham;Partly sunny;45;32;ESE;4;59%;44%;1
Bremerton;Partly sunny;48;33;ENE;5;63%;43%;1
Chehalis;Partly sunny;47;31;SSE;5;63%;42%;3
Deer Park;Periods of sun;43;20;SE;8;55%;27%;2
Eastsound;Spotty showers;45;35;E;4;62%;70%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;48;23;NW;20;51%;17%;3
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;49;24;NW;12;39%;5%;3
Everett;Showers of rain/snow;46;33;ESE;5;67%;66%;1
Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;48;30;SSW;6;80%;44%;1
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;45;35;SSE;6;63%;70%;1
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;47;34;ESE;7;75%;44%;1
Kelso-Longview;A passing shower;49;32;NE;4;77%;66%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;51;24;NW;9;37%;3%;3
Olympia;Partly sunny;48;30;SSW;6;68%;44%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;48;23;NE;7;45%;10%;3
Pasco;Partly sunny;56;24;SW;11;42%;1%;3
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;46;33;S;9;67%;44%;1
Pullman;Winds subsiding;39;27;SW;16;66%;28%;1
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;49;32;SSE;6;69%;43%;1
Quillayute;A passing shower;46;34;SE;3;68%;80%;1
Renton;Partly sunny;48;34;ESE;6;65%;43%;1
Seattle;Periods of sun;47;36;ESE;5;64%;42%;1
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;48;35;E;4;62%;42%;1
Shelton;Partly sunny;48;31;N;8;67%;44%;1
Spokane;Partly sunny;47;25;S;9;50%;24%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;43;23;WSW;14;58%;16%;3
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;47;25;S;9;50%;24%;2
Stampede Pass;Chilly with snow;30;23;W;8;92%;69%;1
Tacoma;Partly sunny;47;34;S;6;65%;43%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;47;34;S;6;66%;43%;1
Vancouver;Mainly cloudy;47;32;ENE;5;68%;41%;1
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;49;30;S;13;53%;3%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;47;26;WNW;11;43%;15%;3
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;48;36;S;9;57%;44%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;53;22;NW;7;39%;14%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather