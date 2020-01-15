WA Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Bit of rain, snow;43;30;SSE;9;69%;74%;0

Bellingham;A bit of snow;42;33;S;8;71%;82%;0

Bremerton;Bit of rain, snow;41;28;SSW;7;79%;69%;0

Chehalis;Bit of rain, snow;42;31;S;6;75%;76%;1

Deer Park;Morning snow, cloudy;36;21;SW;4;72%;84%;0

Eastsound;A little snow;42;34;WSW;6;82%;81%;0

Ellensburg;A little a.m. snow;32;20;NW;3;81%;68%;0

Ephrata;A little a.m. snow;35;15;W;5;82%;70%;0

Everett;Bit of rain, snow;42;31;SSE;9;70%;69%;0

Fort Lewis;Bit of rain, snow;38;29;S;6;93%;79%;0

Friday Harbor;A bit of snow;42;33;WSW;7;71%;80%;0

Hoquiam;Bit of rain, snow;42;31;SE;9;82%;82%;1

Kelso-Longview;Bit of rain, snow;39;32;SSE;4;93%;80%;1

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;36;21;SSW;5;65%;44%;0

Olympia;Bit of rain, snow;42;29;SSW;6;85%;80%;0

Omak;A bit of snow;33;17;ESE;5;80%;72%;0

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;38;25;SSW;4;74%;44%;1

Port Angeles;Bit of rain, snow;40;27;SSW;5;78%;68%;0

Pullman;Morning snow, cloudy;36;26;W;8;79%;91%;1

Puyallup;Bit of rain, snow;40;31;SSW;5;89%;85%;1

Quillayute;Bit of rain, snow;40;28;S;5;80%;85%;0

Renton;Bit of rain, snow;39;31;S;6;83%;75%;0

Seattle;Bit of rain, snow;38;32;SSW;7;78%;70%;0

Seattle Boeing;Bit of rain, snow;39;32;S;7;88%;75%;1

Shelton;Bit of rain, snow;41;27;SW;5;86%;87%;0

Spokane;Snow in the morning;39;27;WSW;3;79%;93%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Snow in the morning;34;21;W;6;99%;85%;0

Spokane Felts;Snow in the morning;39;27;WSW;3;79%;93%;0

Stampede Pass;Cold with snow;27;18;W;2;87%;89%;0

Tacoma;Bit of rain, snow;38;32;SSW;6;90%;75%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Bit of rain, snow;38;31;SSW;6;90%;80%;0

Vancouver;Snow and rain;37;33;SSE;5;82%;87%;0

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;36;29;SSW;5;87%;78%;1

Wenatchee;A bit of a.m. snow;30;17;WNW;3;84%;66%;0

Whidbey Island;Rain, snow;46;34;WNW;13;68%;85%;0

Yakima;Mainly cloudy;35;20;NNW;3;79%;39%;1

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather