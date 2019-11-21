WA Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;49;38;ESE;4;71%;30%;2

Bellingham;Partly sunny;49;40;SSE;3;69%;32%;2

Bremerton;Partly sunny;49;38;SSW;4;75%;21%;2

Chehalis;Partly sunny;49;37;SSE;3;77%;23%;2

Deer Park;Sun, some clouds;40;24;NE;4;78%;1%;2

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;48;41;S;3;87%;33%;2

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;46;27;W;4;57%;2%;2

Ephrata;Periods of sun;41;27;NE;3;73%;1%;2

Everett;Clouds and sun;49;39;SE;4;69%;28%;2

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;49;32;S;2;87%;16%;2

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;41;SSE;4;76%;32%;2

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;51;40;WNW;5;87%;20%;1

Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;50;35;N;3;81%;14%;2

Moses Lake;Periods of sun;41;27;SE;4;66%;1%;2

Olympia;Partly sunny;48;33;N;2;79%;16%;2

Omak;Partly sunny;42;28;SSE;4;63%;6%;2

Pasco;Partly sunny;42;27;SSE;2;77%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;39;SSW;2;80%;58%;2

Pullman;Partly sunny;44;28;SSE;5;65%;0%;2

Puyallup;Some sun;50;36;SSE;3;77%;16%;2

Quillayute;Partly sunny;52;42;SSE;2;85%;32%;1

Renton;Clouds and sun;50;39;SSE;4;72%;21%;2

Seattle;Clouds and sunshine;50;40;S;3;66%;20%;2

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;50;38;SSE;2;71%;22%;2

Shelton;Partly sunny;49;34;SW;1;80%;19%;1

Spokane;Partly sunny;43;28;N;1;72%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;40;25;SSW;3;81%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;43;28;N;1;72%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;40;32;W;3;59%;15%;2

Tacoma;Partly sunny;48;37;S;3;77%;17%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;46;38;S;2;78%;17%;2

Vancouver;Partly sunny;50;35;N;3;72%;11%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, chilly;40;28;SSE;3;78%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;39;27;NE;3;71%;3%;2

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;50;42;SSE;5;74%;31%;2

Yakima;Partly sunny;45;24;NNW;2;55%;1%;2

