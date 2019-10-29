WA Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny, chilly;49;28;E;4;53%;3%;2

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;51;33;ESE;3;51%;3%;2

Bremerton;Cool with sunshine;50;31;NNE;6;45%;3%;2

Chehalis;Mostly sunny, cool;51;28;NNE;4;60%;0%;2

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, cold;38;15;NE;4;44%;0%;2

Eastsound;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;39;WNW;2;68%;3%;2

Ellensburg;Lots of sun, chilly;43;16;NE;3;36%;0%;2

Ephrata;Lots of sun, chilly;42;20;N;4;32%;0%;2

Everett;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;29;E;4;49%;3%;2

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, cool;51;24;E;5;57%;3%;2

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;49;37;NNW;5;55%;3%;2

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;53;31;E;8;58%;5%;2

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;55;25;NE;3;53%;4%;2

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;20;N;5;37%;0%;2

Olympia;Mostly sunny, cool;51;23;NNE;4;52%;4%;2

Omak;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;21;SE;6;35%;0%;2

Pasco;Mostly sunny;44;17;NW;3;44%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;31;S;5;63%;4%;2

Pullman;Mostly sunny, cold;40;23;ESE;8;34%;0%;2

Puyallup;Mostly sunny, cool;52;26;ESE;4;50%;3%;2

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;53;31;NNE;3;58%;8%;2

Renton;Mostly sunny;50;32;ENE;6;48%;3%;2

Seattle;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;34;NE;6;41%;3%;2

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, cool;51;32;NE;4;46%;3%;2

Shelton;Mostly sunny, cool;52;26;E;5;57%;4%;2

Spokane;Mostly sunny, cold;41;21;SE;1;40%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, cold;38;20;SSE;4;45%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, cold;41;21;SE;1;40%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Not as cold;37;26;E;5;28%;0%;2

Tacoma;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;31;NE;6;50%;3%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;34;NE;5;53%;3%;2

Vancouver;Plenty of sunshine;51;25;NE;7;34%;4%;2

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;24;SE;4;36%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Lots of sun, chilly;39;21;NW;5;38%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;51;36;NW;5;56%;3%;2

Yakima;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;16;NW;3;32%;0%;2

