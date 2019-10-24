WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A few showers;56;42;NNW;7;70%;75%;1
Bellingham;A shower or two;57;42;WNW;13;69%;69%;1
Bremerton;A shower or two;57;41;ESE;7;74%;70%;1
Chehalis;A shower or two;59;40;WSW;6;79%;58%;3
Deer Park;Partly sunny;60;29;NW;8;61%;41%;2
Eastsound;A shower or two;56;44;WNW;13;79%;67%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;62;37;WNW;18;70%;25%;3
Ephrata;Partly sunny;64;36;WNW;13;58%;12%;2
Everett;A few showers;57;43;NNW;8;74%;76%;1
Fort Lewis;An afternoon shower;59;38;S;10;92%;51%;2
Friday Harbor;A shower or two;56;45;NW;7;68%;65%;1
Hoquiam;A shower or two;57;41;NW;14;86%;60%;2
Kelso-Longview;Cooler;59;42;WNW;6;84%;36%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;67;36;WNW;11;48%;8%;2
Olympia;An afternoon shower;58;36;W;10;81%;49%;1
Omak;Clouds and sun;62;32;ENE;9;62%;37%;2
Pasco;Mostly sunny;72;37;WNW;11;54%;10%;3
Port Angeles;A shower in spots;56;38;SW;14;76%;47%;2
Pullman;Mostly sunny;64;35;W;14;51%;44%;3
Puyallup;A shower or two;60;40;SSE;8;78%;68%;1
Quillayute;A shower or two;56;38;NW;12;82%;57%;2
Renton;A few showers;58;45;SE;7;72%;76%;1
Seattle;A few showers;58;45;E;7;78%;75%;1
Seattle Boeing;A few showers;59;44;E;8;80%;76%;1
Shelton;An afternoon shower;60;38;W;13;76%;48%;1
Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;63;36;WNW;9;59%;42%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, breezy;58;34;WNW;15;68%;38%;2
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;63;36;WNW;9;59%;42%;3
Stampede Pass;A shower or two;46;30;WNW;9;95%;72%;1
Tacoma;A p.m. shower or two;59;42;SSE;9;72%;65%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;57;42;SSE;11;86%;42%;1
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;61;41;WNW;5;79%;37%;1
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;70;41;SW;14;47%;38%;3
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;61;36;WNW;11;64%;29%;2
Whidbey Island;A shower or two;59;46;W;14;72%;66%;2
Yakima;Mostly sunny, mild;68;32;W;6;58%;16%;3
_____
