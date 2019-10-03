WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A shower in spots;60;47;SE;6;70%;77%;1
Bellingham;A shower in places;57;48;S;7;77%;75%;2
Bremerton;A shower in places;61;47;SSW;7;73%;73%;2
Chehalis;A shower in spots;61;45;SSE;6;61%;56%;2
Deer Park;Rain, snow;55;35;SSE;6;79%;67%;1
Eastsound;A quick shower;59;48;SSW;4;78%;73%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;61;40;WNW;13;56%;26%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny;64;40;W;7;52%;15%;3
Everett;A shower in places;60;48;SE;6;70%;78%;1
Fort Lewis;A stray shower;61;46;S;8;87%;74%;2
Friday Harbor;Inc. clouds;58;47;NE;5;74%;66%;2
Hoquiam;A shower in spots;59;48;S;8;86%;77%;2
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;62;46;SSE;6;79%;44%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;65;40;WSW;6;50%;11%;3
Olympia;A shower in places;61;44;SSW;8;77%;73%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;61;38;SE;7;59%;14%;3
Pasco;Partly sunny;68;43;SW;10;47%;14%;4
Port Angeles;Inc. clouds;57;45;SW;4;78%;66%;2
Pullman;Rain, snow;55;39;SSW;11;68%;68%;1
Puyallup;A shower in places;62;47;S;6;73%;55%;2
Quillayute;A stray shower;59;45;SSE;5;82%;80%;2
Renton;A stray shower;61;50;S;6;69%;73%;2
Seattle;A shower in places;61;50;SSW;7;70%;73%;2
Seattle Boeing;A shower in places;62;50;S;8;69%;73%;2
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;61;45;SW;8;75%;66%;1
Spokane;A touch of rain;57;39;SSW;5;70%;68%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, cool;54;37;SW;8;77%;44%;3
Spokane Felts;A touch of rain;57;39;SSW;5;70%;68%;1
Stampede Pass;A stray shower;42;36;W;4;95%;63%;2
Tacoma;A stray shower;60;49;SSW;6;74%;73%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;59;48;SSW;9;78%;73%;2
Vancouver;A stray shower;62;46;SSW;5;73%;64%;1
Walla Walla;A little rain;63;47;S;11;59%;56%;2
Wenatchee;Partial sunshine;61;42;WNW;7;55%;27%;3
Whidbey Island;A shower in spots;62;48;SE;8;69%;73%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;65;37;NW;6;49%;15%;4
_____
