WA Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;68;57;SE;5;76%;79%;1

Bellingham;Clouds and sun;66;58;ESE;6;73%;81%;2

Bremerton;Low clouds;69;57;SSW;5;76%;33%;1

Chehalis;Clouds and sun;68;55;W;4;74%;44%;2

Deer Park;Partly sunny;69;44;ENE;6;63%;8%;2

Eastsound;Cloudy;64;57;SE;6;82%;79%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;WNW;7;54%;9%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;S;6;53%;3%;4

Everett;Low clouds;69;58;SE;5;75%;80%;1

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;70;56;S;5;87%;31%;2

Friday Harbor;Low clouds breaking;63;55;SW;6;83%;69%;2

Hoquiam;Inc. clouds;67;58;SSE;6;89%;44%;2

Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;70;57;N;3;78%;30%;2

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;SSE;6;55%;2%;4

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;67;55;SSW;5;80%;33%;1

Omak;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;SE;7;56%;8%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;S;7;52%;2%;4

Port Angeles;Becoming cloudy;64;54;E;4;83%;75%;2

Pullman;Partly sunny;70;50;ESE;6;56%;6%;3

Puyallup;Becoming cloudy;70;57;SSW;4;72%;30%;2

Quillayute;Inc. clouds;67;56;SSE;5;84%;75%;2

Renton;Mostly cloudy;71;59;SSW;5;70%;30%;1

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;69;59;SSW;5;73%;30%;1

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;71;59;S;4;67%;30%;1

Shelton;Low clouds;68;56;WSW;5;77%;36%;1

Spokane;Clouds and sun;71;49;SSE;5;58%;8%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sunshine;69;47;S;8;63%;6%;3

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;71;49;SSE;5;58%;8%;2

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;59;46;SSW;4;80%;33%;4

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;68;56;SW;5;77%;31%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;67;56;SSW;4;78%;31%;1

Vancouver;Inc. clouds;70;57;N;4;73%;30%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;SE;6;51%;1%;4

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;73;53;WNW;6;54%;7%;3

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;67;59;SE;7;70%;78%;1

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;NNW;4;52%;8%;4

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather