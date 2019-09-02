WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partial sunshine;78;55;NNE;5;74%;30%;5
Bellingham;Partly sunny;71;57;SE;6;73%;32%;5
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;80;57;SSE;4;63%;27%;5
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;79;54;W;4;61%;3%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny;88;49;SW;5;37%;3%;5
Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;SE;6;79%;31%;5
Ellensburg;Brilliant sunshine;87;55;NW;8;41%;0%;5
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;89;60;NW;8;30%;0%;5
Everett;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;NNE;5;71%;30%;5
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;79;55;W;5;78%;12%;5
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;SW;6;77%;30%;5
Hoquiam;Periods of sun, nice;68;58;WNW;8;84%;13%;4
Kelso-Longview;Plenty of sunshine;79;54;NW;5;68%;4%;5
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;92;57;WNW;5;34%;0%;5
Olympia;Mostly sunny;78;53;WSW;5;65%;10%;5
Omak;Partly sunny;88;57;NNW;8;33%;24%;5
Pasco;Sunny and very warm;93;57;WNW;5;38%;0%;5
Port Angeles;Sunshine, pleasant;70;53;W;7;74%;27%;5
Pullman;Mostly sunny;87;53;SSW;7;33%;0%;5
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;81;55;WSW;5;61%;11%;5
Quillayute;Some sun, pleasant;67;54;NNW;5;80%;23%;2
Renton;Mostly sunny;81;59;NNW;5;61%;19%;5
Seattle;Mostly sunny;78;59;ENE;5;63%;18%;5
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;79;60;N;4;58%;20%;5
Shelton;Partly sunny;79;55;WSW;8;64%;16%;5
Spokane;Partly sunny;90;56;SSW;3;37%;2%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;86;54;WSW;6;36%;2%;5
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;90;56;SSW;3;37%;2%;5
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;69;50;W;5;64%;7%;5
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;78;56;WSW;5;64%;15%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine, pleasant;75;56;NW;4;71%;15%;5
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;81;56;NNW;5;59%;4%;5
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;90;61;SSW;7;32%;0%;5
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;87;61;WNW;8;36%;2%;5
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;69;57;WSW;6;70%;30%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny;90;52;NNW;6;39%;0%;5
