Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, December 9, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;40;SE;6;91%

Bellingham;Showers;39;NNE;8;100%

Bremerton;Rain;37;ENE;2;98%

Chehalis;Rain;44;SE;6;93%

Deer Park;Cloudy;27;NE;4;94%

Eastsound;Showers;43;N;8;81%

Ellensburg;Snow;28;Calm;0;84%

Ephrata;Flurries;31;NE;8;92%

Everett;Rain;39;SE;6;91%

Fort Lewis;Showers;41;E;8;80%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;ESE;20;78%

Hoquiam;Rain;42;E;14;88%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;44;SSE;10;88%

Moses Lake;Snow;30;ENE;5;95%

Olympia;Rain;39;N;3;100%

Omak;Cloudy;24;NNW;1;91%

Pasco;Snow;27;Calm;0;92%

Port Angeles;Showers;40;N;3;79%

Pullman;Flurries;29;E;18;68%

Puyallup;Rain;39;ENE;2;89%

Quillayute;Showers;45;SE;9;82%

Renton;Rain;41;ESE;14;79%

Seattle;Rain;40;ESE;4;87%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;40;SE;14;89%

Shelton;Rain;35;N;16;95%

Spokane;Cloudy;33;E;9;75%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;26;E;5;84%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;33;E;9;75%

Stampede Pass;Snow;23;E;5;84%

Tacoma;Rain;40;NE;2;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;40;NE;5;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;41;ESE;10;88%

Walla Walla;Showers;40;SSE;24;62%

Wenatchee;Snow;23;Calm;0;92%

Whidbey Island;Showers;41;SE;25;79%

Yakima;Flurries;27;W;3;84%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By