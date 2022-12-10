WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, December 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;40;SE;6;91% Bellingham;Showers;39;NNE;8;100% Bremerton;Rain;37;ENE;2;98% Chehalis;Rain;44;SE;6;93% Deer Park;Cloudy;27;NE;4;94% Eastsound;Showers;43;N;8;81% Ellensburg;Snow;28;Calm;0;84% Ephrata;Flurries;31;NE;8;92% Everett;Rain;39;SE;6;91% Fort Lewis;Showers;41;E;8;80% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;ESE;20;78% Hoquiam;Rain;42;E;14;88% Kelso-Longview;Rain;44;SSE;10;88% Moses Lake;Snow;30;ENE;5;95% Olympia;Rain;39;N;3;100% Omak;Cloudy;24;NNW;1;91% Pasco;Snow;27;Calm;0;92% Port Angeles;Showers;40;N;3;79% Pullman;Flurries;29;E;18;68% Puyallup;Rain;39;ENE;2;89% Quillayute;Showers;45;SE;9;82% Renton;Rain;41;ESE;14;79% Seattle;Rain;40;ESE;4;87% Seattle Boeing;Rain;40;SE;14;89% Shelton;Rain;35;N;16;95% Spokane;Cloudy;33;E;9;75% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;26;E;5;84% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;33;E;9;75% Stampede Pass;Snow;23;E;5;84% Tacoma;Rain;40;NE;2;95% Tacoma Narrows;Rain;40;NE;5;92% Vancouver;Cloudy;41;ESE;10;88% Walla Walla;Showers;40;SSE;24;62% Wenatchee;Snow;23;Calm;0;92% Whidbey Island;Showers;41;SE;25;79% Yakima;Flurries;27;W;3;84% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather