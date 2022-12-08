Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Thursday, December 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;44;SE;3;69%

Bellingham;Cloudy;45;SSE;15;65%

Bremerton;Rain;38;SE;3;96%

Chehalis;Rain;40;SSE;5;96%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;19;N;1;96%

Eastsound;Cloudy;46;SE;17;65%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;84%

Ephrata;Cloudy;26;NNW;5;84%

Everett;Cloudy;42;SE;3;78%

Fort Lewis;Showers;41;SE;10;79%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;SE;17;76%

Hoquiam;Rain;44;E;14;82%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;41;SSE;14;85%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;27;SSW;4;95%

Olympia;Showers;42;S;8;82%

Omak;Cloudy;25;NNE;1;91%

Pasco;Cloudy;29;WSW;3;81%

Port Angeles;Showers;36;SSW;7;89%

Pullman;Clear;23;N;3;80%

Puyallup;Showers;42;SE;3;83%

Quillayute;Rain;44;SSE;18;88%

Renton;Showers;42;S;7;70%

Seattle;Showers;42;SE;3;79%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;40;SSE;5;79%

Shelton;Rain;40;SE;8;89%

Spokane;Fog;29;E;3;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Fog;26;ENE;6;86%

Spokane Felts;Fog;29;E;3;85%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;20;N;3;84%

Tacoma;Showers;42;SE;4;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;43;S;6;76%

Vancouver;Showers;39;SE;9;72%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;23;WSW;3;92%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;24;WNW;6;88%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;45;SE;28;68%

Yakima;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;79%

