WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Sunday, December 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Fog;28;NNW;1;96% Bellingham;Clear;33;NE;12;58% Bremerton;Clear;30;NNE;2;89% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;31;NNE;3;100% Deer Park;Clear;13;N;3;90% Eastsound;Clear;37;N;6;51% Ellensburg;Clear;11;NE;6;80% Ephrata;Clear;21;N;17;68% Everett;Fog;27;N;2;92% Fort Lewis;Clear;37;N;7;61% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;35;N;7;58% Hoquiam;Clear;41;E;13;59% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;96% Moses Lake;Clear;13;N;5;88% Olympia;Clear;34;NNE;9;81% Omak;Clear;19;NNW;9;77% Pasco;Clear;23;NNW;13;80% Port Angeles;Clear;29;Calm;0;88% Pullman;Clear;21;E;10;74% Puyallup;Clear;30;NNW;3;85% Quillayute;Clear;37;NE;10;72% Renton;Clear;37;NW;8;69% Seattle;Clear;34;N;2;75% Seattle Boeing;Clear;35;NNW;5;72% Shelton;Clear;36;NNE;5;69% Spokane;Partly cloudy;16;Calm;0;79% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;16;NE;8;80% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;16;Calm;0;79% Stampede Pass;Clear;17;Calm;4;83% Tacoma;Clear;38;NNE;4;80% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;38;NNE;12;79% Vancouver;Mostly clear;41;E;13;37% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;19;S;6;92% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;13;NNW;6;91% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;28;ESE;3;84% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;20;W;10;74% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather