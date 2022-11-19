WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;28;NE;1;86% Bellingham;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;81% Bremerton;Clear;25;NNE;1;94% Chehalis;Clear;26;NE;1;94% Deer Park;Clear;12;NNW;2;84% Eastsound;Clear;37;Calm;0;60% Ellensburg;Clear;18;ENE;2;82% Ephrata;Clear;23;NW;10;74% Everett;Clear;27;NNE;1;86% Fort Lewis;Clear;25;SE;5;82% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;88% Hoquiam;Mostly clear;37;E;13;61% Kelso-Longview;Clear;25;Calm;0;92% Moses Lake;Clear;15;N;5;82% Olympia;Clear;26;Calm;0;88% Omak;Mostly clear;11;NNW;5;83% Pasco;Fog;21;NNW;2;96% Port Angeles;Clear;28;Calm;0;84% Pullman;Clear;19;Calm;0;67% Puyallup;Clear;41;N;1;70% Quillayute;Clear;30;E;5;88% Renton;Clear;32;Calm;0;69% Seattle;Clear;35;NNE;1;79% Seattle Boeing;Clear;31;Calm;0;75% Shelton;Clear;23;Calm;0;95% Spokane;Mostly clear;19;NNE;3;76% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;14;ENE;6;67% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;19;NNE;3;76% Stampede Pass;Clear;18;N;5;80% Tacoma;Clear;30;N;1;92% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;36;Calm;0;81% Vancouver;Clear;43;E;5;25% Walla Walla;Clear;21;ESE;2;92% Wenatchee;Clear;23;WNW;3;84% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;28;E;5;84% Yakima;Clear;16;WNW;6;77% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather