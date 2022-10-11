WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Partly cloudy;53;N;1;85% Bellingham;Cloudy;59;S;3;66% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;60;E;2;79% Chehalis;Mostly clear;53;SW;3;82% Deer Park;Clear;50;NW;2;65% Eastsound;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;76% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;66;W;23;52% Ephrata;Clear;68;WNW;20;21% Everett;Partly cloudy;50;NE;2;87% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;57;S;14;67% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;82% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;56;WNW;5;80% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;W;9;93% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;64;WNW;10;32% Olympia;Clear;54;SSW;9;71% Omak;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;13;35% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;3;62% Port Angeles;Clear;49;Calm;0;79% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;61;W;12;45% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;3;79% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;48;E;3;100% Renton;Cloudy;61;N;3;72% Seattle;Cloudy;57;ENE;2;72% Seattle Boeing;Showers;59;ENE;7;74% Shelton;Cloudy;52;WSW;10;82% Spokane;Clear;63;WSW;5;51% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;56;WSW;12;62% Spokane Felts;Clear;63;WSW;5;51% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;50;W;8;92% Tacoma;Cloudy;56;SW;3;81% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;58;WSW;6;77% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;5;70% Walla Walla;Clear;65;SSW;10;50% Wenatchee;Clear;65;WNW;12;32% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;54;WSW;6;82% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;59% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather