Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, October 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;53;NW;1;93%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;96%

Bremerton;Clear;58;NNE;1;84%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;56;N;1;85%

Deer Park;Clear;48;NW;1;68%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;62;NW;3;49%

Ephrata;Clear;63;Calm;0;51%

Everett;Clear;54;NW;1;88%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;55;E;3;75%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;80%

Hoquiam;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;62;Calm;0;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;55;NNE;2;64%

Olympia;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

Omak;Clear;65;N;6;54%

Pasco;Mostly clear;54;N;5;89%

Port Angeles;Clear;53;SSE;5;82%

Pullman;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;74%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;1;83%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%

Seattle;Clear;62;N;1;75%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;61;Calm;0;75%

Shelton;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Spokane;Mostly clear;55;NNE;5;71%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;47%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;55;NNE;5;71%

Stampede Pass;Clear;63;Calm;0;44%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;56;N;1;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;Calm;0;72%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;72%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;59;E;7;59%

Wenatchee;Clear;62;Calm;0;57%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;51;SE;5;89%

Yakima;Clear;53;W;6;73%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By