Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;70;NW;1;69%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;2;66%

Chehalis;Cloudy;76;N;2;60%

Deer Park;Clear;67;N;2;46%

Eastsound;Clear;70;SSE;6;64%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;10;28%

Ephrata;Clear;88;NW;8;19%

Everett;Mostly clear;71;NW;1;75%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;43%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;74%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;69;WNW;3;75%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;81;N;6;57%

Moses Lake;Clear;78;N;3;42%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;76;N;5;49%

Omak;Clear;82;WNW;9;28%

Pasco;Mostly clear;77;NNE;5;61%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;68;SW;5;67%

Pullman;Clear;69;Calm;0;35%

Puyallup;Cloudy;73;N;1;61%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;67%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;78;NNW;3;55%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;77;N;2;58%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;76;WNW;5;51%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;56%

Spokane;Mostly clear;76;NE;5;34%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;81;Calm;0;23%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;76;NE;5;34%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;25%

Tacoma;Cloudy;75;NNE;2;59%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;6;44%

Vancouver;Cloudy;84;WNW;3;42%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;80;E;6;32%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;86;NNW;6;24%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;62;SW;3;74%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;78;WNW;8;46%

_____

