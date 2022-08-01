WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;71;NW;1;67% Bellingham;Clear;71;S;8;75% Bremerton;Mostly clear;74;N;1;60% Chehalis;Mostly clear;71;WNW;2;67% Deer Park;Clear;67;NNW;1;40% Eastsound;Mostly clear;63;S;8;82% Ellensburg;Mostly clear;82;WNW;14;30% Ephrata;Mostly clear;92;NW;9;10% Everett;Clear;70;NNW;2;70% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;79;W;5;42% Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;92% Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;W;10;89% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;71;NW;8;70% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;77;NNE;5;45% Olympia;Mostly clear;74;S;3;51% Omak;Clear;82;N;6;11% Pasco;Mostly clear;83;Calm;0;47% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;86% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;56% Puyallup;Mostly clear;76;NNW;1;54% Quillayute;Cloudy;56;NW;3;96% Renton;Mostly clear;82;NNW;7;46% Seattle;Clear;77;N;2;55% Seattle Boeing;Clear;80;Calm;0;40% Shelton;Clear;69;WSW;12;70% Spokane;Clear;78;Calm;0;21% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;80;WSW;9;18% Spokane Felts;Clear;78;Calm;0;21% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;68;N;3;56% Tacoma;Clear;75;NNW;1;58% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;79;N;3;44% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;80;N;3;51% Walla Walla;Cloudy;85;E;8;33% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;92;NW;14;12% Whidbey Island;Clear;56;SW;6;86% Yakima;Mostly clear;83;WNW;3;43% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather