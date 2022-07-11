Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;61;NW;2;85%

Bellingham;Clear;62;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Clear;64;N;2;74%

Chehalis;Clear;62;N;1;85%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;57;WNW;1;72%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;70;NW;18;45%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;75;WNW;10;31%

Everett;Clear;64;NNW;2;77%

Fort Lewis;Clear;66;Calm;0;59%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;83%

Hoquiam;Clear;65;NNW;3;75%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;68;Calm;0;65%

Moses Lake;Clear;71;W;5;44%

Olympia;Clear;64;Calm;0;72%

Omak;Partly cloudy;72;NW;8;42%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;30%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;90%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;66%

Puyallup;Clear;64;NNW;1;72%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;3;89%

Renton;Clear;70;N;6;54%

Seattle;Clear;65;N;2;71%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;70;Calm;0;52%

Shelton;Clear;66;NNE;3;72%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;48%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;7;51%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;48%

Stampede Pass;Clear;53;N;5;85%

Tacoma;Clear;65;N;2;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;68;NNE;7;58%

Vancouver;Clear;73;NNW;6;50%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;68;E;10;46%

Wenatchee;Clear;74;WNW;13;38%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%

Yakima;Clear;77;N;3;35%

_____

