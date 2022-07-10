WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;63;WNW;1;76% Bellingham;Cloudy;65;S;6;75% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;65;N;2;79% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;2;82% Deer Park;Mostly clear;55;SW;2;67% Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;S;7;72% Ellensburg;Cloudy;68;WNW;22;46% Ephrata;Cloudy;73;WNW;14;25% Everett;Cloudy;63;N;1;74% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;3;65% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;58;W;6;74% Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;WNW;7;77% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;63;WNW;6;75% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;7;36% Olympia;Partly cloudy;61;SW;3;66% Omak;Mostly cloudy;70;N;9;46% Pasco;Cloudy;77;WNW;12;30% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;60;W;12;80% Pullman;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;67% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;63;WSW;2;75% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;89% Renton;Partly cloudy;67;N;7;60% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;63;N;1;76% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;64% Shelton;Mostly clear;61;WSW;17;77% Spokane;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;46% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;63;SW;8;45% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;46% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;53;N;6;76% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;62;WSW;2;78% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;7;72% Vancouver;Mostly clear;67;NNW;8;58% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;72;S;7;45% Wenatchee;Cloudy;72;NW;15;32% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;15;77% Yakima;Cloudy;71;NW;9;45% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather