WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, March 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;88% Bellingham;Mostly clear;37;S;3;95% Bremerton;Clear;36;N;1;92% Chehalis;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;100% Deer Park;Mostly clear;30;NW;7;71% Eastsound;Clear;37;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Mostly clear;41;NW;14;59% Ephrata;Mostly clear;40;WNW;8;52% Everett;Mostly clear;36;WNW;1;89% Fort Lewis;Clear;35;ESE;3;89% Friday Harbor;Clear;38;Calm;0;92% Hoquiam;Cloudy;43;W;3;87% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;85% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;33;NW;5;68% Olympia;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;93% Omak;Mostly clear;34;NW;3;64% Pasco;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;3;75% Port Angeles;Clear;42;N;3;67% Pullman;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;85% Puyallup;Mostly clear;37;NNW;1;90% Quillayute;Mostly clear;37;E;5;95% Renton;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;79% Seattle;Clear;41;NNE;1;87% Seattle Boeing;Clear;41;Calm;0;85% Shelton;Partly cloudy;34;NW;3;96% Spokane;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;85% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;31;W;6;83% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;85% Stampede Pass;Fog;30;SW;6;92% Tacoma;Clear;41;Calm;0;75% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;75% Vancouver;Mostly clear;47;NW;3;70% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;37;SE;6;78% Wenatchee;Clear;42;NW;8;52% Whidbey Island;Clear;36;SE;5;92% Yakima;Mostly clear;41;WNW;5;55% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather