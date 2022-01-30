Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, January 29, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;39;N;3;79%

Bellingham;Showers;38;Calm;0;92%

Bremerton;Showers;45;S;2;82%

Chehalis;Showers;43;SW;3;75%

Deer Park;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;80%

Eastsound;Rain;43;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;27;NNW;3;78%

Ephrata;Cloudy;26;NNW;5;77%

Everett;Showers;40;NE;2;85%

Fort Lewis;Showers;43;SE;6;75%

Friday Harbor;Showers;40;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;E;5;89%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;9;75%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;27;NW;4;89%

Olympia;Showers;45;Calm;0;68%

Omak;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;84%

Pasco;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;69%

Port Angeles;Showers;42;E;6;88%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;23;WNW;3;87%

Puyallup;Showers;44;SSE;1;79%

Quillayute;Cloudy;42;SE;6;95%

Renton;Showers;46;SSE;5;53%

Seattle;Showers;48;SSE;2;65%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;46;SSE;8;62%

Shelton;Showers;43;Calm;0;82%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;81%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;0;99%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;81%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;18;E;3;88%

Tacoma;Showers;47;SW;5;65%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;SW;5;65%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;37;ESE;3;70%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;84%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;78%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;41;SW;3;82%

Yakima;Cloudy;29;NW;3;78%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather