WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;32;N;7;93% Bellingham;Snow;23;NNE;14;95% Bremerton;Snow;33;NNE;1;99% Chehalis;Showers;36;S;9;100% Deer Park;Snow;24;S;3;84% Eastsound;Snow;27;NE;8;92% Ellensburg;Snow;25;ESE;7;84% Ephrata;Flurries;20;NNW;6;84% Everett;Snow;33;ENE;2;94% Fort Lewis;Showers;35;SE;3;91% Friday Harbor;Snow;31;N;8;96% Hoquiam;Rain;37;E;15;92% Kelso-Longview;Rain;39;SE;14;92% Moses Lake;Flurries;21;N;5;95% Olympia;Showers;34;WNW;3;92% Omak;Snow;15;N;15;80% Pasco;Snow;26;NNW;8;88% Port Angeles;Rain;34;W;8;88% Pullman;Snow;25;E;8;92% Puyallup;Showers;35;N;1;99% Quillayute;Rain;36;NNE;7;100% Renton;Rain;37;Calm;0;88% Seattle;Showers;36;NE;1;97% Seattle Boeing;Showers;36;Calm;0;96% Shelton;Rain;33;ESE;3;100% Spokane;Snow;26;Calm;0;88% Spokane Fairchild;Snow;22;Calm;0;99% Spokane Felts;Snow;26;Calm;0;88% Stampede Pass;Snow;20;ENE;5;88% Tacoma;Fog;34;Calm;0;100% Tacoma Narrows;Fog;34;Calm;0;100% Vancouver;Showers;39;ESE;10;92% Walla Walla;Snow;27;S;8;96% Wenatchee;Flurries;21;Calm;0;95% Whidbey Island;Snow;34;ENE;10;88% Yakima;Snow;27;E;3;92%