WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, October 29, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;37;NNW;5;92% Bellingham;Clear;38;Calm;0;96% Bremerton;Clear;40;N;2;92% Chehalis;Clear;41;NNE;3;100% Deer Park;Clear;35;NW;8;84% Eastsound;Clear;43;Calm;0;93% Ellensburg;Clear;40;N;5;67% Ephrata;Clear;46;N;15;43% Everett;Clear;38;N;1;86% Fort Lewis;Clear;45;NNW;10;80% Friday Harbor;Clear;45;N;3;76% Hoquiam;Clear;48;ENE;12;79% Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;Calm;0;95% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;40;N;8;68% Olympia;Clear;44;NNE;8;85% Omak;Clear;51;N;13;51% Pasco;Mostly clear;46;WNW;5;65% Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92% Pullman;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;85% Puyallup;Clear;44;N;2;91% Quillayute;Clear;41;N;7;95% Renton;Clear;46;N;6;85% Seattle;Clear;43;NNE;2;83% Seattle Boeing;Clear;44;Calm;0;85% Shelton;Clear;44;NE;5;82% Spokane;Partly cloudy;44;NNW;10;67% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;36;NW;10;87% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;44;NNW;10;67% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;88% Tacoma;Clear;44;NNE;9;88% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;44;NNE;9;88% Vancouver;Clear;48;NW;3;76% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;82% Wenatchee;Clear;43;NNW;8;57% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;85% Yakima;Clear;42;NNW;7;72% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather