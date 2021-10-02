Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, October 1, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;49;NW;1;97%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;96%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;45;N;1;91%

Chehalis;Clear;49;N;1;94%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;40;NNW;2;88%

Eastsound;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;60%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;53%

Everett;Cloudy;50;N;1;90%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;51;W;3;79%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;5;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;50;NNE;2;68%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Clear;49;W;6;51%

Pasco;Mostly clear;49;N;6;89%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;48;W;8;92%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;68%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;50;NNW;2;86%

Quillayute;Cloudy;50;N;5;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;55;N;6;74%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;51;N;1;83%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;73%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;6;87%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%

Stampede Pass;Showers;43;NNE;3;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;50;N;2;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;49;N;6;86%

Vancouver;Clear;55;Calm;0;77%

Walla Walla;Clear;55;S;6;58%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;43%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;45;W;5;89%

_____

