WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 17, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;83% Bellingham;Clear;63;S;9;80% Bremerton;Clear;59;ESE;1;79% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;1;84% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;15;71% Eastsound;Clear;63;SSE;12;72% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;20;51% Ephrata;Cloudy;64;NE;9;55% Everett;Partly cloudy;58;SE;1;85% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;61% Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;92% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;60;W;8;83% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;62;N;6;74% Moses Lake;Cloudy;62;NE;8;69% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80% Omak;Cloudy;73;N;6;50% Pasco;Cloudy;70;WNW;5;46% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;74% Pullman;Cloudy;57;W;7;68% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;61;ESE;2;73% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;3;100% Renton;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;3;67% Seattle;Partly cloudy;62;ESE;2;72% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;65;ESE;5;62% Shelton;Mostly clear;60;WSW;8;74% Spokane;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;66% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;57;N;14;82% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;66% Stampede Pass;Fog;47;SW;7;92% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;2;76% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;62;SSE;3;69% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;6;56% Walla Walla;Cloudy;61;ESE;10;75% Wenatchee;Cloudy;66;WNW;14;44% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;77% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;9;42% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather