Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 10, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;66%

Bellingham;Partly sunny;61;S;8;47%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;4;40%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;58%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;15;30%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;8;51%

Ellensburg;Sunny;63;NW;29;33%

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;71;SW;15;19%

Everett;Cloudy;64;S;3;64%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;59;S;8;54%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;12;53%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;14;57%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;N;7;57%

Moses Lake;Sunny;74;WSW;15;17%

Olympia;Showers;58;N;6;66%

Omak;Mostly sunny;70;N;7;25%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;10;22%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;58;E;8;59%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;58;W;18;42%

Puyallup;Showers;64;WSW;4;55%

Quillayute;Partly sunny;59;N;5;61%

Renton;Cloudy;63;WSW;8;42%

Seattle;Cloudy;62;SSW;4;52%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;63;SW;9;47%

Shelton;Showers;62;WSW;14;47%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;18;30%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;66;W;16;25%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;18;30%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;45;N;7;68%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;56;S;7;59%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;56;S;7;59%

Vancouver;Cloudy;62;SSW;7;42%

Walla Walla;Sunny;66;SW;17;27%

Wenatchee;Sunny;67;NW;17;25%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;57;W;8;57%

Yakima;Sunny;69;WNW;16;21%

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather