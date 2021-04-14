Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, April 13, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;48;NW;6;49%

Bellingham;Clear;48;Calm;0;49%

Bremerton;Clear;50;NE;2;47%

Chehalis;Clear;50;N;3;43%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;45;NE;9;24%

Eastsound;Clear;50;Calm;0;66%

Ellensburg;Clear;39;N;6;40%

Ephrata;Clear;48;NNE;8;26%

Everett;Clear;48;NNE;2;62%

Fort Lewis;Clear;55;N;12;28%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;34%

Hoquiam;Clear;46;NNW;5;53%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;N;6;32%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;45;NE;9;32%

Olympia;Clear;51;NE;3;33%

Omak;Clear;50;NNW;8;25%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;50;N;16;31%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;46;SW;9;41%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;43;NE;12;30%

Puyallup;Clear;52;N;2;39%

Quillayute;Clear;50;NNE;7;27%

Renton;Clear;54;N;6;39%

Seattle;Clear;52;NNE;2;40%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;54;NNE;3;31%

Shelton;Clear;39;Calm;0;66%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;46;ENE;10;26%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;43;NE;14;28%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;46;ENE;10;26%

Stampede Pass;Clear;41;Calm;0;29%

Tacoma;Clear;52;ENE;7;33%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;52;ENE;7;33%

Vancouver;Clear;55;N;5;22%

Walla Walla;Clear;44;ENE;13;32%

Wenatchee;Clear;53;NNE;12;21%

Whidbey Island;Clear;49;WSW;8;65%

Yakima;Clear;46;WSW;7;28%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather