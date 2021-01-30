WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 29, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;41;SE;9;86% Bellingham;Cloudy;43;SE;12;85% Bremerton;Showers;40;S;2;98% Chehalis;Showers;41;S;7;100% Deer Park;Snow;34;S;7;86% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;SSE;15;70% Ellensburg;Cloudy;31;N;3;85% Ephrata;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;92% Everett;Showers;41;SSE;3;94% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;41;ESE;3;100% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;SE;13;76% Hoquiam;Showers;39;E;12;85% Kelso-Longview;Rain;43;SSE;10;81% Moses Lake;Showers;37;SE;5;92% Olympia;Showers;40;SSE;3;92% Omak;Cloudy;34;W;6;85% Pasco;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;92% Port Angeles;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;89% Pullman;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;95% Puyallup;Cloudy;42;S;1;86% Quillayute;Showers;39;SE;8;88% Renton;Showers;43;SSE;3;82% Seattle;Cloudy;41;S;2;88% Seattle Boeing;Showers;41;SE;7;88% Shelton;Showers;39;Calm;0;95% Spokane;Cloudy;34;WSW;6;96% Spokane Fairchild;Fog;32;SW;7;100% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;34;WSW;6;96% Stampede Pass;Flurries;29;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Cloudy;41;SW;3;79% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;41;SW;3;79% Vancouver;Showers;43;SE;7;79% Walla Walla;Cloudy;35;ESE;7;84% Wenatchee;Cloudy;34;E;3;92% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;45;SE;21;68% Yakima;Cloudy;34;NW;3;85% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather