WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, January 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;47;E;8;86% Bellingham;Cloudy;48;ENE;7;92% Bremerton;Showers;46;E;1;99% Chehalis;Rain;50;S;10;100% Deer Park;Rain;34;NNW;5;92% Eastsound;Cloudy;52;SSE;15;71% Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;ESE;3;88% Ephrata;Showers;38;N;6;92% Everett;Showers;46;ESE;4;91% Fort Lewis;Rain;47;SE;8;100% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;SE;20;83% Hoquiam;Rain;51;S;21;89% Kelso-Longview;Rain;50;SSE;20;89% Moses Lake;Showers;40;NNW;7;89% Olympia;Showers;48;SSW;10;92% Omak;Flurries;33;SE;5;91% Pasco;Showers;39;WNW;9;88% Port Angeles;Cloudy;42;ESE;5;95% Pullman;Cloudy;38;E;17;64% Puyallup;Showers;46;SE;1;95% Quillayute;Rain;49;SE;13;92% Renton;Cloudy;47;SE;6;83% Seattle;Showers;46;ESE;2;92% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;88% Shelton;Rain;48;E;5;92% Spokane;Cloudy;38;W;3;89% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;34;ENE;10;100% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;38;W;3;89% Stampede Pass;Snow;32;ESE;7;85% Tacoma;Showers;46;N;6;92% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;N;6;92% Vancouver;Rain;45;SE;8;82% Walla Walla;Cloudy;38;ENE;6;89% Wenatchee;Fog;31;Calm;0;100% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;SE;24;74% Yakima;Showers;37;W;3;92% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather