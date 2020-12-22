Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, December 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;34;S;10;100%

Bellingham;Rain;34;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;2;99%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;43;N;5;81%

Deer Park;Showers;47;SSW;17;79%

Eastsound;Showers;41;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;38;WNW;21;72%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;10;82%

Everett;Rain;35;S;3;96%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;37;SSE;12;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;38;W;7;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;16;65%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;44;NNE;3;82%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;50;WSW;16;65%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;43;W;9;70%

Omak;Cloudy;36;N;18;89%

Pasco;Cloudy;52;SW;28;63%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;12;79%

Pullman;Showers;49;WSW;24;65%

Puyallup;Cloudy;36;SSE;3;92%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;43;NW;10;70%

Renton;Cloudy;37;SSE;6;93%

Seattle;Cloudy;35;SSE;3;94%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Shelton;Mostly clear;40;WSW;12;89%

Spokane;Showers;52;SW;20;66%

Spokane Fairchild;Rain;46;SSW;29;100%

Spokane Felts;Showers;52;SW;20;66%

Stampede Pass;Snow;27;WNW;9;88%

Tacoma;Cloudy;36;SSE;6;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;36;SSE;6;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;44;W;7;67%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;49;S;22;73%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;40;WNW;16;79%

Whidbey Island;Rain;45;WNW;28;68%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;46;W;18;47%

_____

