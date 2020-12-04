WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, December 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;37;WNW;3;95%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;5;78%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;38;SE;1;95%
Chehalis;Cloudy;45;SSW;3;70%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;3;88%
Eastsound;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;30;N;3;81%
Ephrata;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;85%
Everett;Clear;38;E;1;85%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;E;3;82%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;32;SE;5;85%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;82%
Omak;Mostly clear;28;S;3;88%
Pasco;Cloudy;29;E;3;92%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Clear;25;Calm;0;88%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;41;SSE;1;86%
Quillayute;Cloudy;46;Calm;3;57%
Renton;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;79%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;46;ESE;1;69%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;3;73%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%
Spokane;Mostly clear;28;NNE;3;95%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;27;NNE;3;100%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;28;NNE;3;95%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;3;59%
Tacoma;Cloudy;42;SSW;3;72%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;42;SSW;3;72%
Vancouver;Clear;35;Calm;0;78%
Walla Walla;Clear;25;SSE;3;96%
Wenatchee;Clear;33;Calm;0;81%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;76%
Yakima;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;81%
_____
