WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;56;NNE;1;98%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;50;N;5;82%

Eastsound;Cloudy;55;S;3;100%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;60;SSE;3;61%

Ephrata;Clear;67;Calm;0;40%

Everett;Clear;56;WNW;1;78%

Fort Lewis;Clear;55;WNW;1;95%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;WNW;5;86%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;89%

Moses Lake;Clear;61;N;3;59%

Olympia;Fog;55;Calm;0;93%

Omak;Clear;59;WNW;5;57%

Pasco;Clear;56;NNE;3;89%

Port Angeles;Showers;58;W;7;93%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;52%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;1;93%

Quillayute;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;86%

Seattle;Clear;60;NNW;1;85%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;80%

Shelton;Fog;57;W;6;100%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;61;ENE;3;55%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;52%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;61;ENE;3;55%

Stampede Pass;Clear;61;Calm;0;55%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;61;W;7;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;61;W;7;89%

Vancouver;Clear;64;Calm;0;78%

Walla Walla;Clear;59;E;7;66%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;64;NW;5;55%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;8;89%

Yakima;Clear;55;W;7;74%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather