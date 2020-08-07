WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, August 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;59;WSW;3;87%
Bellingham;Cloudy;62;S;12;64%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;1;95%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;5;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;63;S;9;67%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;59;WNW;22;57%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;63;W;13;39%
Everett;Cloudy;61;SSE;1;86%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;10;79%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;8;80%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;87%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;62;N;3;72%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;15;38%
Olympia;Partly cloudy;59;W;8;71%
Omak;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;9;35%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;67;W;8;43%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;W;6;77%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;16;53%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;3;72%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;72%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;58;E;2;88%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;77%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;58;WSW;14;80%
Spokane;Cloudy;62;SW;6;61%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;10;76%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;62;SW;6;61%
Stampede Pass;Showers;47;W;8;89%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;7;74%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;7;74%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;7;61%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;64;S;16;51%
Wenatchee;Clear;61;WNW;20;44%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;7;77%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;10;42%
