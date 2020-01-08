WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, January 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Rain;44;N;3;85%
Bellingham;Showers;46;N;7;70%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;45;SSW;13;90%
Chehalis;Showers;46;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Showers;39;S;12;79%
Eastsound;Cloudy;45;SSW;7;81%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;NW;6;88%
Ephrata;Cloudy;45;SSW;13;70%
Everett;Showers;46;N;11;85%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;46;SSW;10;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;15;76%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;WNW;14;92%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;46;WSW;7;93%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;49;SSW;10;58%
Olympia;Cloudy;44;WSW;6;85%
Omak;Cloudy;39;S;5;79%
Pasco;Cloudy;51;WSW;23;58%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;42;WNW;15;85%
Pullman;Cloudy;39;WSW;3;75%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;10;94%
Quillayute;Showers;41;W;6;85%
Renton;Cloudy;47;S;9;79%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;47;S;12;82%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;49;S;12;77%
Shelton;Mostly clear;43;WSW;18;85%
Spokane;Showers;42;SW;6;72%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;41;SSW;18;95%
Spokane Felts;Showers;42;SW;6;72%
Stampede Pass;Showers;34;N;7;92%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;17;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;17;85%
Vancouver;Cloudy;48;N;3;82%
Walla Walla;Showers;49;SSW;16;54%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;35;ENE;3;92%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;49;W;33;68%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;56%
_____
