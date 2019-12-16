WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;34;N;8;100%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;82%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;2;95%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;5;93%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;27;S;8;84%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;7;86%
Ellensburg;Clear;25;Calm;0;78%
Ephrata;Cloudy;26;NW;5;92%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;35;E;4;100%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;40;ESE;8;89%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;41;E;8;95%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;5;88%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;29;NE;3;85%
Olympia;Fog;34;SE;3;100%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;27;SSW;3;81%
Pasco;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;88%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;6;96%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;6;92%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;1;95%
Quillayute;Showers;38;E;9;85%
Renton;Cloudy;37;SSE;3;88%
Seattle;Cloudy;40;SE;3;83%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;38;SE;3;89%
Shelton;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;95%
Spokane;Cloudy;28;SW;6;81%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;24;SSE;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;28;SW;6;81%
Stampede Pass;Clear;28;SSE;4;97%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;96%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;38;N;3;85%
Walla Walla;Clear;32;SSE;9;81%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;92%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;42;E;8;72%
Yakima;Fog;27;W;5;88%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather