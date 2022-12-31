US Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;54;44;47;37;Winds subsiding;NW;14;67%;43%;1

Albuquerque, NM;55;36;52;34;Windy in the p.m.;SW;14;67%;96%;1

Anchorage, AK;25;22;33;26;An icy mix;NNE;9;77%;99%;0

Asheville, NC;57;37;64;37;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;6;78%;3%;3

Atlanta, GA;61;48;67;46;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;78%;2%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;56;47;56;40;Windy in the morning;W;15;69%;2%;2

Austin, TX;76;52;76;67;Turning cloudy, warm;SSE;7;77%;67%;3

Baltimore, MD;53;44;62;41;Partly sunny;WSW;6;59%;6%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;73;48;74;69;Fog in the morning;SE;6;82%;26%;3

Billings, MT;45;27;38;24;High clouds;NNE;5;69%;18%;2

Birmingham, AL;68;54;72;55;Areas of morning fog;S;7;66%;4%;3

Bismarck, ND;22;13;19;15;Becoming cloudy;W;9;80%;1%;1

Boise, ID;38;27;39;19;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;65%;1%;2

Boston, MA;54;50;55;35;Breezy;W;17;57%;1%;2

Bridgeport, CT;49;45;54;35;Clearing and breezy;WNW;15;60%;1%;2

Buffalo, NY;49;38;41;40;A shower or two;SW;9;82%;93%;1

Burlington, VT;55;42;45;34;A morning shower;NW;9;74%;78%;0

Caribou, ME;46;34;38;20;Periods of rain;NW;9;86%;91%;0

Casper, WY;38;24;30;20;Heavy snow, colder;NE;12;92%;100%;0

Charleston, SC;70;57;71;50;Warm with some sun;WNW;6;77%;27%;2

Charleston, WV;60;43;59;41;Cloudy and mild;S;6;84%;2%;1

Charlotte, NC;60;49;66;44;Fog in the morning;WSW;4;69%;5%;3

Cheyenne, WY;47;29;39;26;Snow showers, colder;ESE;10;73%;99%;1

Chicago, IL;37;35;47;36;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;79%;13%;1

Cleveland, OH;54;38;47;42;Fog in the morning;SW;8;72%;64%;1

Columbia, SC;64;53;62;45;Areas of morning fog;W;5;78%;2%;3

Columbus, OH;53;36;52;48;Areas of morning fog;SSW;6;91%;31%;1

Concord, NH;50;43;50;28;Winds subsiding;WNW;16;67%;40%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;54;77;64;Clouds and sun, warm;S;13;55%;41%;3

Denver, CO;58;22;38;24;Much colder;N;6;86%;91%;2

Des Moines, IA;43;30;44;30;Mostly cloudy;E;6;69%;5%;1

Detroit, MI;45;32;44;34;A shower or two;SW;7;87%;65%;1

Dodge City, KS;60;28;50;35;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;67%;45%;2

Duluth, MN;28;27;31;18;Mostly cloudy;W;8;79%;1%;1

El Paso, TX;66;38;70;42;Cloudy;WNW;9;54%;69%;2

Fairbanks, AK;-2;-10;9;-4;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;73%;72%;0

Fargo, ND;26;11;24;9;Decreasing clouds;WSW;9;94%;2%;1

Grand Junction, CO;38;34;46;31;A bit of snow;SE;7;87%;100%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;36;30;40;34;Rain and drizzle;WSW;8;92%;61%;0

Hartford, CT;53;48;54;33;Clearing and breezy;WNW;13;56%;1%;1

Helena, MT;42;18;29;9;Colder;WSW;7;78%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;82;67;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;67%;29%;4

Houston, TX;74;60;79;69;Fog in the morning;SSE;9;78%;55%;2

Indianapolis, IN;47;40;54;48;Cloudy and mild;SE;7;84%;29%;1

Jackson, MS;64;51;76;63;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;9;62%;41%;3

Jacksonville, FL;73;64;78;54;Partly sunny;NNW;6;71%;26%;3

Juneau, AK;39;35;43;37;Windy with rain;SE;20;74%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;61;34;55;41;Partly sunny, mild;E;5;84%;7%;2

Knoxville, TN;62;47;63;43;Fog in the morning;SE;6;80%;27%;1

Las Vegas, NV;65;56;63;40;A shower or two;NW;15;48%;84%;1

Lexington, KY;56;44;64;50;Low clouds and fog;S;8;73%;5%;1

Little Rock, AR;62;49;72;60;Partly sunny;S;8;67%;27%;3

Long Beach, CA;62;51;63;45;Partly sunny;NNW;10;65%;24%;1

Los Angeles, CA;60;48;63;46;Partly sunny;N;8;55%;21%;2

Louisville, KY;54;43;65;52;Low clouds may break;SSE;7;74%;7%;1

Madison, WI;33;32;39;30;Decreasing clouds;W;5;78%;5%;1

Memphis, TN;61;53;71;59;Warm with sunshine;S;11;62%;27%;3

Miami, FL;80;70;78;70;Partly sunny;ENE;6;84%;7%;4

Milwaukee, WI;35;33;46;34;Partly sunny;WSW;8;66%;13%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;25;33;20;Periods of sun;NW;7;61%;6%;2

Mobile, AL;66;51;71;58;Fog in the morning;SE;5;78%;8%;3

Montgomery, AL;67;52;70;53;Fog in the morning;S;5;69%;4%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;37;27;30;15;Very windy, a flurry;WNW;45;93%;87%;0

Nashville, TN;60;46;73;55;Partly sunny;S;8;70%;7%;3

New Orleans, LA;71;51;73;65;Fog in the morning;SE;8;83%;44%;3

New York, NY;54;48;57;40;Clearing and breezy;WSW;15;53%;1%;2

Newark, NJ;52;47;57;40;Breezy with clearing;W;15;51%;2%;2

Norfolk, VA;65;49;60;40;Partly sunny;SSW;6;74%;3%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;61;41;69;54;Periods of sun, mild;S;9;59%;7%;3

Olympia, WA;48;35;44;32;Decreasing clouds;ENE;4;90%;13%;1

Omaha, NE;45;26;46;31;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;69%;5%;1

Orlando, FL;76;70;80;64;Decreasing clouds;NNW;6;78%;27%;2

Philadelphia, PA;55;47;55;38;Breezy;WSW;14;60%;2%;2

Phoenix, AZ;67;52;61;44;Rain and a t-storm;SW;9;67%;98%;1

Pittsburgh, PA;57;40;51;47;Cloudy;SW;7;72%;30%;1

Portland, ME;51;46;50;32;Breezy;WNW;15;69%;40%;1

Portland, OR;48;38;46;36;Decreasing clouds;ENE;5;83%;11%;1

Providence, RI;53;49;55;34;Breezy with clearing;WNW;14;60%;1%;2

Raleigh, NC;67;47;65;42;Fog in the morning;WSW;5;75%;3%;3

Reno, NV;41;29;36;14;Cold;WSW;8;70%;4%;2

Richmond, VA;59;43;61;40;Fog in the morning;SW;5;72%;3%;2

Roswell, NM;69;40;71;43;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;15;47%;11%;3

Sacramento, CA;57;44;58;38;Fog in the morning;SSE;11;74%;3%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;47;32;36;26;Snow and rain;WNW;7;99%;100%;1

San Antonio, TX;78;51;75;69;Partly sunny;SE;6;81%;41%;3

San Diego, CA;62;54;61;51;A couple of showers;WNW;16;77%;88%;1

San Francisco, CA;56;46;59;44;Partly sunny;WSW;8;64%;8%;2

Savannah, GA;70;59;75;49;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;7;75%;4%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;39;45;35;Decreasing clouds;ESE;6;81%;14%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;37;15;34;23;Rather cloudy;NE;6;78%;26%;1

Spokane, WA;40;34;37;28;Low clouds;N;5;86%;10%;0

Springfield, IL;47;41;55;43;Mainly cloudy, mild;E;5;89%;27%;1

St. Louis, MO;52;45;55;50;Clouds and sun, mild;SE;6;84%;4%;2

Tampa, FL;71;67;76;66;Areas of morning fog;WSW;6;96%;30%;1

Toledo, OH;45;33;48;36;A shower or two;SW;5;90%;82%;0

Tucson, AZ;69;54;59;42;Rain and a t-storm;SW;11;70%;99%;1

Tulsa, OK;69;43;67;55;Clouds and sun, mild;SSE;7;64%;12%;3

Vero Beach, FL;84;66;80;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;86%;44%;2

Washington, DC;55;46;58;37;Clouds and sun, mild;SW;6;64%;4%;2

Wichita, KS;56;32;55;40;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;81%;6%;2

Wilmington, DE;55;45;58;41;Breezy;WSW;14;57%;1%;2

