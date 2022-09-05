US Forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;67;62;67;59;Cloudy, rain ending;NNE;6;88%;96%;1 Albuquerque, NM;91;65;92;65;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;28%;0%;7 Anchorage, AK;58;49;57;49;A few showers;S;6;84%;96%;1 Asheville, NC;76;66;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;74%;64%;2 Atlanta, GA;85;70;86;71;A t-storm around;WNW;7;72%;50%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;81;72;78;68;A shower and t-storm;SE;11;87%;100%;2 Austin, TX;94;72;95;74;Humid with some sun;S;2;57%;6%;8 Baltimore, MD;87;74;82;71;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;81%;100%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;84;73;84;71;A stray thunderstorm;WNW;5;79%;73%;3 Billings, MT;97;62;91;62;Sunny and hot;ESE;8;24%;3%;5 Birmingham, AL;80;71;85;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;5;73%;56%;3 Bismarck, ND;95;59;93;61;Sunny and hot;NE;8;35%;2%;5 Boise, ID;96;65;103;71;Very hot;ENE;6;19%;0%;6 Boston, MA;71;62;67;60;Periods of rain;NE;10;84%;99%;1 Bridgeport, CT;81;68;74;63;Rain, some heavy;SE;9;79%;100%;1 Buffalo, NY;70;63;72;62;Some sun, a shower;NE;9;79%;55%;2 Burlington, VT;63;60;71;58;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;73%;36%;1 Caribou, ME;65;44;72;47;Mostly sunny;N;2;58%;0%;5 Casper, WY;96;54;95;53;Hot;NNE;8;19%;3%;6 Charleston, SC;85;75;89;77;A stray t-shower;SSW;7;75%;51%;5 Charleston, WV;75;68;80;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;5;82%;97%;2 Charlotte, NC;79;71;88;70;A t-storm around;W;6;71%;53%;7 Cheyenne, WY;92;62;93;60;Record-breaking heat;N;9;13%;3%;7 Chicago, IL;69;68;77;68;A morning shower;NE;8;71%;43%;4 Cleveland, OH;73;67;74;65;Humid with a shower;NE;13;85%;82%;3 Columbia, SC;88;73;90;73;Clearing and humid;WSW;6;69%;33%;7 Columbus, OH;80;67;77;62;A couple of showers;N;6;84%;95%;2 Concord, NH;62;56;65;53;Cloudy, rain ending;ENE;7;92%;91%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;72;92;74;Sun and clouds;SE;5;55%;9%;7 Denver, CO;96;66;97;67;Record-tying heat;WSW;5;15%;1%;7 Des Moines, IA;75;63;83;65;Partly sunny;ESE;5;67%;0%;6 Detroit, MI;74;63;78;59;Humid;NNE;8;65%;12%;5 Dodge City, KS;92;59;95;62;Sunny and very warm;S;8;41%;1%;7 Duluth, MN;65;55;72;61;Mostly sunny;NE;8;78%;1%;5 El Paso, TX;90;64;91;66;Partly sunny;SE;7;31%;1%;9 Fairbanks, AK;61;42;63;42;Partly sunny;N;5;57%;38%;2 Fargo, ND;80;60;83;58;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;8;58%;4%;5 Grand Junction, CO;100;64;101;65;Hot;ESE;9;14%;0%;7 Grand Rapids, MI;73;60;77;59;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;73%;4%;3 Hartford, CT;77;65;70;61;Heavy rain, cooler;ENE;8;85%;100%;1 Helena, MT;92;54;92;59;Record-tying heat;WSW;5;26%;0%;5 Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;76;A few showers;ENE;15;63%;85%;11 Houston, TX;86;73;90;74;A t-storm around;S;6;65%;47%;7 Indianapolis, IN;78;68;78;64;A passing shower;NE;6;80%;81%;4 Jackson, MS;84;72;87;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;4;76%;80%;2 Jacksonville, FL;95;75;94;75;Partly sunny;SSE;5;66%;38%;9 Juneau, AK;56;47;59;48;Afternoon rain;NNE;7;73%;98%;1 Kansas City, MO;78;66;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;E;4;66%;0%;7 Knoxville, TN;75;69;85;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;5;75%;87%;2 Las Vegas, NV;110;84;112;85;Very hot;SE;5;14%;2%;8 Lexington, KY;82;68;79;65;Thundershowers;NNE;5;85%;97%;3 Little Rock, AR;89;71;89;71;A stray thunderstorm;NE;5;64%;88%;7 Long Beach, CA;92;73;88;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;54%;0%;8 Los Angeles, CA;99;74;97;73;Sunshine, hot, humid;S;7;47%;0%;8 Louisville, KY;84;69;80;67;Thundershowers;N;5;82%;88%;2 Madison, WI;73;57;76;58;Sunshine and nice;ESE;5;73%;11%;4 Memphis, TN;93;73;89;73;A shower and t-storm;NE;5;68%;80%;5 Miami, FL;90;80;91;80;A t-shower in spots;ENE;7;65%;55%;9 Milwaukee, WI;71;65;76;63;Some sun returning;N;7;71%;11%;4 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;61;82;65;Nice with sunshine;SSE;8;65%;2%;5 Mobile, AL;86;75;89;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;WSW;5;70%;55%;5 Montgomery, AL;87;71;86;72;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;73%;43%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;52;43;47;43;Cloudy with a shower;W;15;98%;82%;1 Nashville, TN;83;68;85;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;5;79%;90%;4 New Orleans, LA;88;76;86;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;6;71%;44%;4 New York, NY;86;70;72;64;Downpours, cooler;NE;8;89%;100%;1 Newark, NJ;88;70;74;65;Downpours, cooler;NE;7;86%;100%;1 Norfolk, VA;90;71;87;71;A shower and t-storm;SSW;8;78%;99%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;88;67;91;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;52%;1%;8 Olympia, WA;75;49;83;49;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;52%;3%;5 Omaha, NE;82;63;87;64;Clouds and sun;SE;9;69%;0%;6 Orlando, FL;94;78;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;65%;53%;8 Philadelphia, PA;89;72;76;66;Heavy thunderstorms;NNE;7;86%;100%;1 Phoenix, AZ;109;87;110;85;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;18%;16%;8 Pittsburgh, PA;77;66;78;65;A couple of showers;NNE;6;80%;98%;3 Portland, ME;59;56;62;54;Cloudy, rain ending;NE;10;93%;89%;1 Portland, OR;80;54;91;58;Plenty of sun;NNW;7;39%;3%;5 Providence, RI;77;63;68;60;Heavy rain, cooler;NE;8;84%;100%;1 Raleigh, NC;86;72;87;69;A shower and t-storm;W;8;76%;93%;2 Reno, NV;100;65;102;66;Very hot;W;7;19%;2%;7 Richmond, VA;87;69;83;67;A shower and t-storm;N;7;85%;91%;2 Roswell, NM;93;62;94;64;Sunny intervals;SSW;4;32%;1%;9 Sacramento, CA;114;75;112;71;Sunshine, very hot;S;4;25%;0%;7 Salt Lake City, UT;102;72;104;73;Sunshine, very hot;ESE;7;17%;0%;7 San Antonio, TX;92;71;95;74;Clouds and sun;S;6;56%;6%;8 San Diego, CA;83;72;82;73;Mostly sunny, humid;WNW;8;61%;0%;8 San Francisco, CA;94;63;83;61;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;51%;0%;7 Savannah, GA;88;73;91;74;Humid with clearing;SSW;5;72%;39%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;54;77;55;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;9;55%;3%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;82;63;89;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;9;61%;8%;6 Spokane, WA;82;48;88;54;Sunny and very warm;ENE;3;32%;0%;5 Springfield, IL;75;64;80;63;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;5;74%;56%;6 St. Louis, MO;78;67;82;65;A t-shower in spots;NNE;6;70%;41%;6 Tampa, FL;94;78;93;78;A t-storm around;NNE;6;71%;64%;9 Toledo, OH;73;63;76;56;Humid with a shower;N;5;77%;81%;4 Tucson, AZ;102;76;103;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;20%;0%;9 Tulsa, OK;88;68;90;68;Sunny;E;6;58%;0%;7 Vero Beach, FL;92;75;93;74;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;7;71%;33%;9 Washington, DC;86;71;81;67;Thunderstorms;N;7;82%;100%;2 Wichita, KS;90;63;93;63;Warm with sunshine;ESE;6;52%;1%;7 Wilmington, DE;88;71;77;67;Thunderstorms;N;8;89%;100%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather