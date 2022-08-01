US Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;91;70;86;65;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;66%;46%;7

Albuquerque, NM;91;70;94;70;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;39%;2%;9

Anchorage, AK;59;52;61;53;A thick cloud cover;SSE;5;84%;35%;1

Asheville, NC;78;66;87;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;9;63%;65%;9

Atlanta, GA;84;71;89;70;Partly sunny;WNW;7;65%;66%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;87;73;Very warm;WSW;12;69%;8%;10

Austin, TX;100;77;103;78;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;49%;7%;11

Baltimore, MD;88;74;92;71;Hot and humid;NW;9;55%;15%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;91;74;88;74;A thunderstorm;S;5;76%;92%;5

Billings, MT;102;74;94;64;Breezy;WSW;15;30%;18%;4

Birmingham, AL;88;75;89;74;A thunderstorm;SSW;7;69%;88%;8

Bismarck, ND;93;64;96;64;Partly sunny and hot;W;7;39%;7%;7

Boise, ID;105;77;90;68;A t-storm around;NNE;9;33%;41%;9

Boston, MA;82;70;90;72;Clouds and sun, warm;W;10;61%;26%;4

Bridgeport, CT;75;70;89;67;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;64%;24%;9

Buffalo, NY;83;66;75;61;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;11;71%;61%;5

Burlington, VT;88;70;82;61;Humid with a t-storm;NNW;10;68%;82%;5

Caribou, ME;83;62;76;54;Afternoon showers;NW;10;77%;99%;2

Casper, WY;97;63;88;57;A gusty breeze;WSW;19;33%;66%;6

Charleston, SC;93;78;93;77;A t-storm around;SW;8;63%;64%;9

Charleston, WV;85;71;83;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;77%;46%;5

Charlotte, NC;89;71;93;72;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;59%;29%;11

Cheyenne, WY;90;68;88;63;A p.m. t-shower;NW;14;35%;66%;5

Chicago, IL;90;70;84;78;Mostly sunny;S;8;58%;23%;9

Cleveland, OH;84;71;76;69;Partial sunshine;ESE;9;69%;7%;9

Columbia, SC;95;76;97;75;Sunshine and nice;W;7;52%;47%;11

Columbus, OH;85;71;86;71;Clouds breaking;ESE;7;57%;14%;9

Concord, NH;86;63;88;62;A t-storm around;NW;7;65%;44%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;83;102;83;Breezy and hot;S;14;42%;10%;11

Denver, CO;96;68;95;66;A stray t-shower;W;8;28%;45%;9

Des Moines, IA;89;71;98;81;Hot;SSW;14;57%;25%;9

Detroit, MI;83;63;85;67;Sunshine, less humid;SE;7;53%;19%;9

Dodge City, KS;98;72;102;74;Very warm;S;16;40%;13%;10

Duluth, MN;77;58;76;66;A strong t-storm;E;9;72%;86%;8

El Paso, TX;101;78;102;77;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;24%;10%;12

Fairbanks, AK;73;53;70;50;A couple of showers;WSW;6;73%;89%;1

Fargo, ND;80;67;92;67;Warmer;WSW;11;58%;30%;8

Grand Junction, CO;89;68;94;68;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;9;37%;9%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;80;59;84;72;Partly sunny;SSE;6;62%;26%;9

Hartford, CT;82;71;91;69;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;8;62%;25%;9

Helena, MT;101;70;94;60;Increasingly windy;WSW;16;22%;2%;8

Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;14;55%;33%;11

Houston, TX;92;80;95;81;A t-storm around;S;8;60%;44%;11

Indianapolis, IN;84;70;90;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;59%;17%;10

Jackson, MS;94;74;89;73;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;6;75%;89%;4

Jacksonville, FL;96;77;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;63%;73%;10

Juneau, AK;61;53;57;50;Rain;ESE;9;95%;100%;1

Kansas City, MO;97;80;98;82;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;53%;20%;10

Knoxville, TN;78;71;85;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;79%;69%;8

Las Vegas, NV;97;82;100;85;Periods of sun;WNW;7;33%;1%;11

Lexington, KY;86;72;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;76%;55%;8

Little Rock, AR;94;74;94;75;Humid;SSE;8;61%;27%;9

Long Beach, CA;86;69;84;68;Partly sunny;SW;7;56%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;86;67;85;66;Mostly sunny;S;8;52%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;88;74;91;75;A t-storm in spots;S;7;71%;50%;8

Madison, WI;83;62;86;78;Partly sunny;S;9;58%;23%;9

Memphis, TN;93;76;94;75;A t-storm around;S;8;65%;52%;7

Miami, FL;90;81;89;80;A morning shower;ESE;9;64%;63%;12

Milwaukee, WI;85;66;79;74;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;68%;27%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;68;93;78;A strong t-storm;S;14;58%;69%;8

Mobile, AL;89;76;87;75;A thunderstorm;S;6;73%;89%;5

Montgomery, AL;92;71;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;W;5;74%;75%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;61;49;57;48;Windy;NW;26;99%;50%;4

Nashville, TN;91;76;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;65%;82%;10

New Orleans, LA;94;76;87;77;A thunderstorm;S;6;73%;88%;4

New York, NY;79;71;90;74;Warmer with some sun;NNW;9;60%;23%;9

Newark, NJ;78;71;92;70;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;56%;24%;9

Norfolk, VA;93;74;94;74;Hot and humid;W;10;58%;4%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;96;79;101;81;Breezy and hot;S;15;46%;7%;11

Olympia, WA;81;54;78;51;Periods of sun;SW;7;60%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;94;74;102;77;Sunny, breezy, hot;S;14;51%;28%;9

Orlando, FL;96;79;95;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;65%;83%;11

Philadelphia, PA;83;73;92;74;Hot and humid;NW;10;54%;15%;8

Phoenix, AZ;104;86;106;87;Periods of sun;WSW;9;35%;13%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;82;70;83;63;A t-storm around;NW;9;60%;42%;8

Portland, ME;86;64;81;66;Humid;N;9;74%;25%;4

Portland, OR;89;61;87;60;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;50%;2%;8

Providence, RI;80;67;89;68;Warmer;W;9;66%;28%;6

Raleigh, NC;91;73;93;74;Partly sunny;WNW;8;60%;31%;11

Reno, NV;84;63;89;66;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;39%;7%;10

Richmond, VA;87;73;92;70;Hot and humid;N;8;59%;2%;10

Roswell, NM;102;74;101;73;Sunshine and warm;WSW;9;31%;21%;12

Sacramento, CA;89;67;99;66;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;94;71;87;70;Thundershowers;SE;10;59%;85%;8

San Antonio, TX;101;78;103;78;Record-tying heat;SSE;10;48%;5%;11

San Diego, CA;78;68;78;67;Partly sunny;NW;9;70%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;70;59;70;59;Partly sunny;WSW;13;70%;1%;9

Savannah, GA;99;75;95;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;60%;69%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;58;78;56;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;8;58%;4%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;88;71;100;74;Hot;SW;12;51%;45%;9

Spokane, WA;100;66;93;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;26%;2%;8

Springfield, IL;91;70;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;S;8;71%;50%;10

St. Louis, MO;97;76;95;78;A stray thunderstorm;S;7;59%;50%;10

Tampa, FL;95;78;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;70%;82%;10

Toledo, OH;84;64;81;67;Mostly sunny;SE;3;67%;21%;9

Tucson, AZ;98;77;98;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;47%;66%;12

Tulsa, OK;97;79;101;79;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;11;49%;15%;10

Vero Beach, FL;92;74;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;74%;55%;12

Washington, DC;89;74;90;70;Humid with some sun;NW;9;57%;14%;9

Wichita, KS;98;75;101;78;Sunny, breezy, warm;S;16;44%;6%;10

Wilmington, DE;83;73;91;71;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;10;58%;15%;9

