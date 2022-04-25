US Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;67;49;59;39;Cooler, morning rain;WNW;7;64%;81%;2

Albuquerque, NM;69;46;75;55;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;27%;5%;11

Anchorage, AK;48;36;49;36;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;61%;24%;2

Asheville, NC;82;55;62;41;A shower and t-storm;NW;9;79%;89%;3

Atlanta, GA;83;61;70;47;Couple of t-storms;NNW;8;72%;86%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;57;53;68;49;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;8;69%;88%;3

Austin, TX;67;58;72;60;Some sun returning;NE;6;70%;44%;6

Baltimore, MD;62;56;70;46;Couple of t-storms;WNW;8;70%;87%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;84;65;75;53;A shower and t-storm;NNE;8;71%;88%;2

Billings, MT;65;40;68;40;Partly sunny;W;9;37%;7%;7

Birmingham, AL;83;59;70;46;Rain and a t-storm;N;9;72%;94%;3

Bismarck, ND;40;24;46;30;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;13;60%;3%;7

Boise, ID;72;50;62;38;Cooler;N;7;60%;72%;4

Boston, MA;56;45;60;49;A little p.m. rain;WSW;8;60%;96%;2

Bridgeport, CT;59;47;60;46;An afternoon shower;NNW;5;68%;97%;2

Buffalo, NY;71;45;47;34;Mostly cloudy;WSW;14;66%;83%;3

Burlington, VT;71;50;61;40;A little a.m. rain;WSW;11;60%;61%;2

Caribou, ME;56;41;53;41;A couple of showers;S;10;69%;94%;2

Casper, WY;52;27;66;34;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;14;38%;27%;8

Charleston, SC;80;64;81;62;Mostly sunny;W;9;66%;78%;10

Charleston, WV;86;52;62;40;A few a.m. showers;WNW;7;63%;72%;5

Charlotte, NC;85;64;83;49;A shower and t-storm;NNW;7;58%;66%;9

Cheyenne, WY;50;26;67;37;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;11;29%;5%;9

Chicago, IL;54;39;50;36;Partly sunny, chilly;NNW;11;43%;5%;8

Cleveland, OH;67;45;48;38;Breezy;WNW;14;65%;33%;2

Columbia, SC;85;63;85;55;A shower and t-storm;NNW;8;63%;94%;10

Columbus, OH;77;43;52;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;8;54%;8%;8

Concord, NH;62;40;60;43;A touch of rain;WSW;6;61%;97%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;53;76;54;Mostly sunny, nice;E;12;43%;1%;10

Denver, CO;58;35;75;45;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;29%;5%;9

Des Moines, IA;46;28;60;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;8;48%;4%;8

Detroit, MI;60;39;46;29;An afternoon shower;WNW;9;56%;48%;2

Dodge City, KS;63;35;73;51;Breezy and warmer;S;20;32%;4%;9

Duluth, MN;35;26;34;25;A snow shower;ENE;8;58%;50%;3

El Paso, TX;79;55;78;62;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;9;38%;22%;11

Fairbanks, AK;50;28;49;27;Chilly with some sun;WNW;4;59%;25%;3

Fargo, ND;29;21;38;26;Mostly sunny, cold;E;7;64%;2%;7

Grand Junction, CO;63;38;75;49;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;10;19%;1%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;52;40;41;28;Colder;NW;10;57%;15%;3

Hartford, CT;64;46;59;45;An afternoon shower;NW;5;64%;82%;2

Helena, MT;67;40;65;35;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;9;37%;75%;4

Honolulu, HI;84;72;84;72;A morning shower;ENE;15;56%;66%;11

Houston, TX;82;66;74;61;A t-storm around;ENE;8;74%;44%;3

Indianapolis, IN;59;39;54;35;Sunshine and cool;WNW;10;48%;7%;9

Jackson, MS;80;58;71;48;Showers around;N;10;59%;61%;8

Jacksonville, FL;83;64;86;66;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;58%;30%;11

Juneau, AK;50;38;44;37;Rain and drizzle;SE;6;89%;81%;1

Kansas City, MO;60;37;66;49;Plenty of sun;SSE;4;37%;0%;9

Knoxville, TN;84;55;66;40;A little a.m. rain;NNW;6;66%;70%;3

Las Vegas, NV;82;60;90;66;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;6%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;76;47;58;39;Cooler with some sun;NW;9;51%;10%;9

Little Rock, AR;69;50;68;43;Sunshine;E;8;44%;1%;10

Long Beach, CA;84;57;74;57;Not as warm;S;7;50%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;89;60;83;55;Partly sunny;SSE;6;41%;2%;10

Louisville, KY;71;46;60;39;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;8;43%;5%;9

Madison, WI;42;31;46;26;Partly sunny, cold;N;10;47%;8%;7

Memphis, TN;68;52;66;45;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;12;45%;2%;10

Miami, FL;82;75;82;74;Partly sunny;E;10;56%;6%;11

Milwaukee, WI;52;36;48;30;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;14;41%;8%;6

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;26;45;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;11;45%;22%;7

Mobile, AL;83;66;77;56;A thunderstorm;N;8;75%;81%;4

Montgomery, AL;85;63;70;49;A shower and t-storm;N;7;75%;88%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;52;36;41;25;Windy;W;33;98%;97%;2

Nashville, TN;73;49;63;39;Cooler;NNW;9;49%;7%;9

New Orleans, LA;83;69;77;62;A thunderstorm;NNE;9;71%;81%;3

New York, NY;60;50;62;48;A shower in the p.m.;NW;6;67%;88%;2

Newark, NJ;59;52;69;47;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;5;55%;88%;2

Norfolk, VA;85;66;87;54;A shower and t-storm;N;9;52%;98%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;67;43;69;48;Sunny and nice;SSE;8;43%;1%;10

Olympia, WA;58;37;50;35;A shower and t-storm;SSW;9;78%;91%;2

Omaha, NE;56;31;68;51;Sunny and milder;SSE;10;39%;4%;8

Orlando, FL;88;66;90;68;Sunny and warm;SE;5;50%;7%;11

Philadelphia, PA;59;54;70;48;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;6;61%;85%;2

Phoenix, AZ;93;64;99;68;Hot;WSW;8;11%;2%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;84;49;56;38;Cooler;WNW;8;56%;17%;5

Portland, ME;50;42;49;45;A little p.m. rain;S;10;79%;95%;2

Portland, OR;58;44;55;42;A couple of showers;NW;7;72%;90%;2

Providence, RI;62;44;58;48;A shower in the p.m.;W;7;62%;95%;2

Raleigh, NC;87;65;86;50;A shower and t-storm;NNW;8;59%;82%;9

Reno, NV;69;45;68;39;Partly sunny;WNW;10;29%;0%;9

Richmond, VA;79;63;81;48;A shower and t-storm;N;7;63%;91%;4

Roswell, NM;73;46;75;53;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;29%;11%;11

Sacramento, CA;77;51;79;46;Nice with sunshine;SSW;5;44%;3%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;65;47;75;51;Breezy with some sun;NNE;14;24%;3%;8

San Antonio, TX;76;61;68;62;Morning showers;NNE;10;75%;82%;3

San Diego, CA;83;55;70;55;Not as warm;SW;7;63%;1%;6

San Francisco, CA;66;53;64;49;Increasingly windy;WNW;22;56%;3%;9

Savannah, GA;83;62;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;70%;44%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;42;51;40;Couple of t-storms;S;12;73%;93%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;47;23;60;39;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;8;47%;10%;8

Spokane, WA;64;46;54;35;A couple of showers;S;12;58%;86%;2

Springfield, IL;56;35;57;37;Sunny, but cool;WSW;11;43%;1%;8

St. Louis, MO;62;41;61;43;Sunny and cool;SSW;9;39%;0%;9

Tampa, FL;86;69;87;69;A shower or two;N;6;59%;82%;11

Toledo, OH;59;38;50;31;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;9;60%;13%;5

Tucson, AZ;91;66;97;61;Very hot;SSE;9;12%;1%;11

Tulsa, OK;67;41;68;47;Nice with sunshine;SE;6;47%;1%;9

Vero Beach, FL;83;66;83;65;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;63%;7%;11

Washington, DC;71;57;70;46;A thunderstorm;NW;7;69%;83%;2

Wichita, KS;64;38;70;51;Sunshine and nice;SSE;10;36%;2%;9

Wilmington, DE;60;56;71;46;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;7;61%;87%;2

