Skip to main content
Weather

US Forecast

US Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;66;41;70;56;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;49%;84%;3

Albuquerque, NM;66;33;58;33;Breezy in the p.m.;W;17;13%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;45;31;42;32;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;3;63%;0%;3

Asheville, NC;64;61;76;58;Breezy and warmer;SSE;14;54%;44%;4

Atlanta, GA;82;64;80;63;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;57%;100%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;65;52;59;58;Partly sunny;SSW;11;88%;21%;6

Austin, TX;88;69;93;53;Severe thunderstorms;N;8;45%;88%;10

Baltimore, MD;73;56;80;66;Partly sunny;SW;8;58%;36%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;79;70;81;64;Heavy p.m. t-storms;S;14;75%;100%;5

Billings, MT;19;15;25;9;A little snow, cold;W;11;65%;90%;2

Birmingham, AL;81;66;80;63;A p.m. t-storm;S;15;60%;91%;6

Bismarck, ND;27;22;28;21;Windy with snow;NW;21;68%;100%;1

Boise, ID;43;25;42;30;Snow showers, cold;ESE;7;70%;99%;2

Boston, MA;69;47;63;49;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;49%;71%;3

Bridgeport, CT;69;43;64;52;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;55%;28%;4

Buffalo, NY;57;48;70;58;A strong t-storm;SSW;14;72%;90%;3

Burlington, VT;65;43;61;51;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;10;57%;97%;2

Caribou, ME;48;34;51;35;Inc. clouds;NNE;5;48%;44%;5

Casper, WY;30;8;26;10;Cold;WNW;14;55%;24%;2

Charleston, SC;77;63;76;67;Breezy;S;14;70%;11%;9

Charleston, WV;71;60;77;64;A t-storm around;S;7;53%;64%;3

Charlotte, NC;81;61;80;64;Breezy and warm;S;14;56%;15%;6

Cheyenne, WY;42;12;35;19;Colder;N;16;36%;31%;3

Chicago, IL;63;62;69;40;A severe t-storm;WNW;20;67%;96%;2

Cleveland, OH;59;56;70;53;A shower and t-storm;SSW;18;72%;98%;3

Columbia, SC;84;62;81;64;Breezy;S;14;59%;13%;6

Columbus, OH;69;60;69;48;A shower and t-storm;SSE;14;72%;98%;2

Concord, NH;67;38;64;46;A shower in the p.m.;E;5;48%;89%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;69;83;50;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;20;43%;9%;9

Denver, CO;57;26;43;26;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;12;37%;23%;4

Des Moines, IA;72;41;46;29;A morning t-storm;WNW;17;58%;60%;2

Detroit, MI;64;51;69;48;A shower and t-storm;S;16;75%;98%;2

Dodge City, KS;90;36;55;27;Mostly cloudy, windy;ESE;26;29%;18%;3

Duluth, MN;40;36;38;31;Occasional rain;WSW;9;81%;99%;1

El Paso, TX;81;50;72;45;Plenty of sunshine;NW;13;9%;0%;10

Fairbanks, AK;40;17;41;18;Partly sunny;N;4;51%;0%;3

Fargo, ND;40;37;38;28;Rain and snow;SW;16;70%;99%;1

Grand Junction, CO;44;24;46;25;Windy in the p.m.;NW;14;24%;8%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;68;60;67;37;Rain and a t-storm;SW;15;72%;100%;1

Hartford, CT;68;43;67;54;Partly sunny;SSE;7;48%;26%;4

Helena, MT;24;15;26;11;Cold with flurries;WSW;11;53%;60%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;72;84;72;A shower in spots;ENE;15;57%;51%;11

Houston, TX;79;72;84;67;A strong t-storm;E;10;74%;45%;3

Indianapolis, IN;67;64;68;40;Thunderstorms;SSW;20;75%;99%;2

Jackson, MS;81;67;83;52;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;19;70%;99%;4

Jacksonville, FL;82;63;81;66;Sunny intervals;SE;9;64%;9%;9

Juneau, AK;37;23;40;21;Partly sunny;ENE;10;39%;0%;4

Kansas City, MO;85;46;48;32;A morning t-storm;W;15;52%;56%;4

Knoxville, TN;70;62;83;59;Cloudy and warmer;SSW;8;49%;82%;4

Las Vegas, NV;63;42;70;47;Sunny and cool;NNE;6;10%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;68;63;74;47;Thunderstorms;S;18;73%;100%;2

Little Rock, AR;83;67;73;41;A severe t-storm;NNW;19;71%;83%;2

Long Beach, CA;70;51;69;51;Abundant sunshine;SE;8;34%;3%;9

Los Angeles, CA;69;51;70;51;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;31%;3%;9

Louisville, KY;74;64;73;45;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;19;76%;99%;2

Madison, WI;63;60;66;33;Cloudy, a t-storm;W;10;72%;91%;1

Memphis, TN;83;67;77;47;Severe thunderstorms;W;20;76%;98%;2

Miami, FL;79;76;82;77;Clouds and sun;ESE;13;54%;26%;8

Milwaukee, WI;59;54;69;37;Thunderstorms;WNW;15;73%;99%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;44;47;30;A morning t-storm;WSW;15;61%;66%;2

Mobile, AL;79;69;79;64;Partly sunny;SSE;11;74%;100%;5

Montgomery, AL;80;63;77;63;Breezy;S;14;71%;73%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;34;22;37;35;Becoming very windy;SE;28;72%;99%;2

Nashville, TN;77;65;78;47;Thunderstorms;SSW;18;72%;99%;2

New Orleans, LA;82;72;83;65;A strong t-storm;S;15;67%;99%;4

New York, NY;72;53;68;60;Partly sunny;S;7;49%;44%;4

Newark, NJ;72;51;71;59;Periods of sun;SSW;7;50%;44%;4

Norfolk, VA;78;61;83;66;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;14;51%;11%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;85;57;62;38;Breezy and cooler;E;18;36%;10%;9

Olympia, WA;42;28;47;30;A little a.m. rain;S;5;70%;94%;1

Omaha, NE;88;36;51;29;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;20;37%;35%;3

Orlando, FL;84;66;86;69;Partly sunny, warm;SE;11;55%;6%;10

Philadelphia, PA;73;56;80;64;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;8;48%;27%;6

Phoenix, AZ;76;49;76;53;Mostly sunny, cool;SSW;7;10%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;67;58;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;58%;85%;7

Portland, ME;61;42;52;40;A p.m. shower or two;NE;7;63%;97%;3

Portland, OR;44;33;49;33;Snow and rain;ESE;6;76%;95%;2

Providence, RI;69;45;63;51;Periods of sun;SSW;8;46%;40%;3

Raleigh, NC;81;61;83;64;Clouds and sun, warm;S;14;54%;13%;7

Reno, NV;43;30;47;35;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;11;40%;36%;5

Richmond, VA;79;60;84;65;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;14;52%;15%;8

Roswell, NM;86;45;73;37;Winds subsiding;SW;16;7%;3%;9

Sacramento, CA;60;38;62;47;Clouds and sun, cool;SSW;7;54%;72%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;38;28;43;33;Snow showers;ESE;10;48%;88%;4

San Antonio, TX;96;73;98;60;Hot;NNE;9;27%;27%;10

San Diego, CA;64;50;64;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;48%;2%;9

San Francisco, CA;57;47;56;49;Clouds and sun, cool;SSW;10;60%;83%;7

Savannah, GA;82;64;81;65;Humid;S;11;73%;12%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;33;50;34;A little p.m. rain;SE;8;57%;69%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;63;28;45;25;Windy and cooler;W;24;42%;35%;3

Spokane, WA;43;26;46;25;Mostly cloudy;ENE;10;32%;24%;3

Springfield, IL;70;64;70;34;Thunderstorms;WNW;21;78%;98%;2

St. Louis, MO;74;67;71;38;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;20;73%;97%;2

Tampa, FL;84;66;86;70;Clouds and sun, mild;E;8;59%;6%;10

Toledo, OH;64;52;69;47;A shower and t-storm;SSW;19;77%;98%;2

Tucson, AZ;75;44;73;47;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;9%;0%;10

Tulsa, OK;81;61;62;36;Cooler;NE;15;46%;65%;6

Vero Beach, FL;80;67;82;67;Partly sunny, breezy;ESE;15;63%;7%;10

Washington, DC;76;57;82;68;Warm with some sun;SSW;8;57%;27%;6

Wichita, KS;86;45;55;31;Windy and cooler;WSW;25;34%;58%;5

Wilmington, DE;72;55;78;66;Warm with some sun;SSW;9;53%;27%;6

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather